Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day to pursue sports activities, social occasions, parties, anything to do with the arts plus playful times with children. “Let’s have fun!” This is because you feel upbeat, positive and energetic! Naturally, everyone wants to talk to you. (Ah yes, it’s nice to be loved.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can do something to improve your home today. You might want to shove the furniture around, clean up the place or tackle a DIY project. Whatever you do will make a favorable change that you and others will no doubt welcome. Good day to discuss real estate deals already in play.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a fabulous day for those who write, talk, sell, market, teach, act or need to communicate to others for any reason. Your mindset is positive and you are super enthusiastic today! In fact, your upbeat attitude will magnetize others to you. (They will certainly listen.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Anything to do with business and finance is favored today because fiery Mars is dancing with lucky moneybags Jupiter. This means when you put out your energy, you will get something back! You will be best off finishing financial matters already in the works. Just wrap this stuff up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a feel-good day because the Sun is in your sign as well as fiery Mars — and Mars is dancing with lucky moneybags Jupiter. Yay! This means business and commercial ventures will go well. It’s also a great day to deal with authority figures. Even physical exercise will appeal. Go, go, go! (Would I kid you?)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something going on behind the scenes is probably good news for you. You might be orchestrating these events or you might learn about them — could go either way. For some of you, it’s a secret love affair. (Except you already knew that, didn’t you?)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Group activities will be a source of fun and pleasure for you today. You might even play a leadership role. If this is the case, people will follow your lead because you are so enthusiastic, positive and encouraging. “Go team go!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your ambition is aroused today, which means you will be successful in going after what you want. Not only are you focused and determined, you will soften your ambition with an optimistic, upbeat attitude that is attractive to others. They will follow you willingly and never know what hit them.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are the truth seeker of the zodiac. Do something today that makes you feel you are expanding your horizons or increasing your experience of life. Obviously, you might travel. But if not, you can gain new knowledge through books or talking to people from different backgrounds.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a great day to decide how to divide something or to settle a dispute because all parties involved will be warmhearted and generous in spirit. That’s because today, people are basically happy. (When dividing money, happy is good.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Although partners and close friends have been a challenge for you to deal with, today things are positive and upbeat. Could it be your deodorant? Whatever the case, go with what wins and be grateful your relations are workable.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’re willing to work hard today even if you don’t have to be because you are pumped! You’ve got energy to burn. This is a good thing because whatever you do will probably make a wonderful, positive contribution to your home or even your job.