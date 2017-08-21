Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Aug. 21, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Leo into Virgo. The Solar Eclipse in Leo takes place at 1:30 p.m.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today’s Solar Eclipse is for Aries to learn to value their creativity. You are talented with your hands and original at tackling anything new. Appreciate who you are! You might also revise some ideas you have about romance.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is a Solar Eclipse, which is just a New Moon on steroids. Its message for you is to focus on how to make the best out of any opportunity you have to create a wonderful home for yourself and a warm, loving family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You are a wordsmith. Your curious mind loves fresh, new ideas. The Solar Eclipse today is your chance to think about how you can be a better communicator. After all, we are gregarious creatures and our ability to communicate to each other can make or break our happiness.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Basically, you are a thrifty sign. Today the Solar Eclipse urges you to focus on your earnings and how to get the most out of your assets. Take care of what you own. Respect what you own. Be grateful for what you own. Get rid of what you don’t need.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today’s Solar Eclipse is taking place in your sign, which is an opportunity to improve your image in the world. Take a look in the mirror. How can you look better? How do you dress? What do you drive? How do people see you? Ideas about how to dial it up a notch?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The energy of today’s Solar Eclipse impacts your sign in a spiritual way. It’s time to sit up and take notice. After all, life is short (and fat). You want to use your life to the best purpose possible. The catch is no one knows how long their life will be. Get busy!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Friendships are important, and today’s Solar Eclipse will make you think about friendships. The bottom line is a true friend enriches your life and makes your life better. If someone is dragging you down or making you miserable, they’re not your friend.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) How interesting that this Solar Eclipse is taking place at high noon in your chart! Don’t believe in coincidence. This means you have to ponder your life direction, Where are you headed? Is something worthwhile to pursue? (Regardless of your age or whether you are retired.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This Solar Eclipse is a wake-up call to get further education or experience through travel to enrich who you are as a person. What plans do you have to do this? Goethe said, “A unused life is an early death.” (Does this include Netflix?)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your lesson from today’s Solar Eclipse is to value the support of others. This means learning to work with others even when their values differ from yours. This is tough. But we all need the support of others, don’t we? No man is an island.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today’s Solar Eclipse is about taking a look at your partnerships and your close friendships to see what you can do to improve them. Obviously, your objective is to enjoy and benefit from the relationship. Ideas?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You couldn’t choose a better day to take a serious look at how you do or do not respect your health. That could be the most important message of this Solar Eclipse for you. Do you respect your body? Do you take care of it?