Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Aug. 22, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a good day to hone your skills, practice your skills and arpeggios or perfect your style in sports because you have focus and endurance. These sorts of activities require self-discipline, and today you’ve got what it takes!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can get a tremendous amount done at home today because you are driven to accomplish something. If you are building or doing renovations or major repairs or a general home clean-up, you won’t stop until you finish what you want to do.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will be careful and precise in all your communications with others today, which is why people will listen to you. You will convince others because you will speak with conviction but not in a flashy way. You’ll do your homework and back everything up with facts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you are motivated to make money. You won’t find it difficult to keep a steady pace because of your strong motivation. Admittedly, some of you will also use this energy to carefully make a big purchase. If so, what you buy will be practical and long-lasting.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Whatever you do today, you will proceed slowly with care so that you do things right. And you will succeed! You won’t overlook details and you’ll be pleased that you have the energy to perform your tasks just as they should be done. Give yourself a pat on the back!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Any kind of research that you would do on your own today (or perhaps a task where you work alone or behind the scenes) will be accomplished because of your personal endurance and focus. Some days our efforts are scattered. Today this is not the case. You know what you’re doing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You have the charisma and energy to lead others today or to attract people in order to achieve something that requires a group effort. Your concerns are practical and you will likely set an example that others will follow. Just do it.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your ambition is aroused at this time; and today you are focused on what you want to achieve. You will approach your goals with care and preparation, and you will be glad that you did your homework. Bosses, parents and VIPs will be impressed with your efforts — count on this.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a great day to study anything, especially something that requires effort and concentration. You won’t be afraid to tackle something that might have been too daunting before. It’s also a good day to make travel plans or perhaps travel. You’ll be right on top of every detail.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a great day to finish up loose details regarding taxes, debt, insurance, inheritances and anything to do with shared property. You’ll pay attention to details. You’ll go that extra step. You’ll cover your bases. You’ll get the job done!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Relationships have been challenging lately, which is why you need to be patient. (It’s important to know that the cause of much that annoys you will be gone in a month.) Today you see clearly some of the difficulties that are at hand. That’s the first step toward a better understanding.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will be a dynamo at work today. But you won’t be running around like you have an outboard motor on your butt — quite the opposite. You will tackle routine work in a calm, steady way and you will finish what you begin. Nothing will stop you.