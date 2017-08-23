Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 3 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Lucky Aries people are away on vacation. If you cannot do this, make time to enjoy sports events, parties, social diversions, anything to do with the arts — movies, the theater and musical performances — plus playful times with kids. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Home, family and your private life continue to be your primary focus. Perhaps this is because of visiting relatives? Perhaps because of real estate changes? Or perhaps because you are renovating or making big changes at home.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your days are busy! You’re making more short trips than usual and talking to friends, siblings and relatives. Just accept this faster pace and go with it as skillfully as possible. Things will quiet down very soon.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Money is on your mind at this time for various reasons. The fact is that this week is a good time to buy wardrobe items except for today during the times when there is a shopping restriction; see the Moon Alert above. (Late in the day and tomorrow are fine.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) No doubt, you have been grateful that your energy has been so strong recently. With Mars in your sign, you have all the celestial support you need. This is not the case throughout the year, so use this energy while you have it. If you need to do something important, get down to it!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Two influences are now at play in your sign. Venus wants to draw you out. Venus encourages schmoozing with others, especially friends and creative, artistic people. However, Mars wants you to lie low and work alone or behind the scenes. How you juggle this is up to you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Because you are active with friends and even groups at this time (perhaps in a competition with others), this is a good time to bounce certain ideas off friends. If you share your thoughts about future goals, you might get helpful feedback from someone or even a handy contact.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is one of the most powerful times of the year for you to think about your life direction in general. The stars encourage you to think about where you’re headed and if this is the direction you really want to go. Do you have a plan or do you just go with Management by Crisis?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You are the truth seeker and the traveler of the zodiac. This week these energies are strong in you. That’s why you want to do anything that helps you push the envelope and experience more of life. Grab every chance to travel or study something new.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Because you are someone who values security and “well-planned endings,” use the energy of today and this week in general to tie up loose details regarding inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. You like to be on top of things.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You have an opportunity today to observe and learn about your own style of relating with those who are closest to you — especially partners, spouses and close friends. The point of this is that you might see a way to improve the relationships.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Continue to work hard at any task that is job-related because while Mars is where it is in your chart, you are pumped to be productive! This same energy will also encourage you to improve your health through exercise and physical activity.