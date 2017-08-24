Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Heads up! For the next four weeks, you will focus on being as efficient and productive as possible at your job or any task you set for yourself. You will set yourself high standards, which will apply to your health as well. “I want perfection!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are entering a lovely four-week window for vacations and fun times. Your aim will be to seek pleasure and amusing diversions! Enjoy the arts, sports events and warm times with friends. Playful activities with children will also be on the menu.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) After a busy, fast-paced month, you need to slow down! This is why many of you will hunker down and cocoon at home in the next four weeks. You will enjoy taking it easy among familiar surroundings. Time spent with a parent might also be significant.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your daily pace will accelerate now and for the next four weeks because you will be busy with short trips, discussions with siblings and relatives, increased reading and writing plus mucho errands and a busy To-Do list. Be like the little engine that could. “I think I can. I think I can.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Financial matters and cash flow will become your focus in the next four weeks, which is why you will check online banking and wheel and deal with your money. Trust your moneymaking ideas. What can you do to make the best use of your assets? What about earning a little on the side?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The Sun is now in your sign, where it will stay for four weeks, giving you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Yes, you will be pumped with energy. Furthermore, favorable circumstances and people will be attracted to you. Awriiight!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Although you might continue to be busy (especially in competition) with groups or friends, basically, you want to pull in your reins in for the next four weeks and hide so that you can regroup before the Sun enters your sign on Sept. 22.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Whip out your calendar and make plans for a popular four weeks ahead. Everyone wants to see your face! Start to gear up to the demands of friends and groups. This is also an excellent window of time to ponder future goals.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) For the next four weeks, the Sun is at the top of your chart. This is the only time all year this happens. It indicates you will be in the limelight for some reason. Many people will notice you, especially bosses, parents and VIPs — and they think you look great!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You don’t want anyone holding you back in the next four weeks because you want to be free to fly! Maybe literally. Yes, you want to travel and do anything that makes you feel you are getting more out of life. You want to expand your world!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) In the next four weeks, you have a strong urge to improve yourself. You might buy or read do-it-yourself books and explore ancient disciplines or modern techniques for self-actualization or increasing your awareness. (Sit cross-legged and hum “Ohm on the Range.”)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You need more sleep in the next four weeks because the Sun (symbolically) will be as far away from your sign as it will be all year because it will be opposite your sign. Since the Sun is your source of energy, you will be a bit more tired.