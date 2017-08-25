Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a great day to deal with close friends and partners because others will be happy and cooperative. Not only will your interactions be upbeat, they will also be practical and productive. You couldn’t ask for more! Actually you could — and why not? (They can only say no.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This will be a successful day at work. You will enjoy getting along with co-workers and customers and enjoy work-related travel. Plus you will be productive and careful in everything you do, which means there is a nice balance to your day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a great day to work with children, the arts, the hospitality industry or the entertainment world because you are full of creative ideas! And you’re bursting with enthusiasm. Note: Your enthusiasm will translate into doable, solid ideas. (Impressive.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a great day to invite the gang over for a barbecue and beer. Relations with family members will be positive and people will be mutually supportive in a practical way. Listen to the advice of someone older. Good day for real estate as well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re in an upbeat frame of mind, which portends success in all your dealings! However, you’re not just blowing up balloons and tap dancing. You will be careful and precise in everything that you do today because you are mindful and aware of the smallest detail.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Business and commerce are favored today. This is a good day to make money or boost your income in some way. Dealings with foreign countries will be positive. Whatever you do today can make money in the future as well. Good stuff!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a positive day for you because the Moon is in your sign lined up with lucky Jupiter in your sign. Major bonus! This makes you feel sympathetic and generous to everyone. You feel healthy, optimistic and willing to do whatever you can to benefit someone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a busy, popular time for you today. You will get a lot done by working behind the scenes or working alone. Trust your ability to be effective. You can tap in to your Inner Self, which wants to benefit others today. (This is a wonderful aspiration.) Good luck!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a popular day for you, which means you will enjoy schmoozing with friends and groups. Furthermore, bosses and VIPs admire you. This is the kind of combination that puts you in a position to benefit from your contacts. Not only will you enjoy hanging out with others, you might learn something helpful.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) People notice you today and in doing so, they will admire you. They see you as competent, affluent and successful. They also see you as reliable, conscientious and hardworking. Don’t worry if it’s just smoke and mirrors — work with it!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is the perfect day to make serious travel plans for the future. Likewise, you might want to make plans that involve future training or education because you are optimistic and yet practical today. These two qualities will combine to support a better future for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today your focus is on money, especially money from other people. You are enriched by some kind of situation and this is good news. You will do the right thing and apply whatever assets you can get your hands on to a practical solution for yourself.