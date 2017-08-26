Moon Alert After 4 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a busy day for those of you at work. You might travel, talk and deal with lots of paperwork. You’ve got ideas that you want to share, and likewise, people want to share their ideas with you. Yada, yada, yada.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a playful, creative day! Enjoy a vacation or a mini getaway. You’re full of creative ideas, which makes this a strong day for those of you who work with your hands, act, speak or write. Romantic couples will talk a lot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Family discussions will be busy and chatty! Everyone wants to be heard today. You will also be busy reading, writing and studying at home, or you might tackle a DIY project or a home repair. Busy you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You’re on the go today — talking to everyone and running around like you’ve got an outboard motor strapped to your butt. Short trips, increased reading and writing plus a desire to enlighten others will make this a busy, jam-packed day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Money issues are on your mind today. You want to discuss these issues with others or discuss moneymaking ideas. You are also quite aware of your self-image today. Self-image is important for Leos because you are a dramatic, theatrical sign.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are bouncing with intellectual energy today, which is why you’re so verbal and eager to be heard. You’re full of ideas and enthusiasm! This is also why you want to escape on short trips and run around doing many errands. Basically, you’re on the go! (That’s your story and you’re sticking to it.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) If you’re looking for solutions to old problems or answers to something, today is the perfect day for you to dig deep and do some research because you will likely be successful. Your mind is electric, supercharged and eager to do your bidding! (Wow.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a chatty day for Scorpios because you’re enthusiastic and keen to share your ideas with others. The reason you want to talk to friends and members of groups is you also want to share your ideas — i.e. your hopes and dreams for the future — to see what others think. Do it! Find out!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You’re excited about something today, which is why you want to share your ideas with bosses, parents, VIPs or anyone in a position of authority. Yes, you will choose to run something up the flagpole to see if anyone salutes. And why not? You’re a risk taker.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will love to travel anywhere today or do something different and new because you’re eager to learn. By all means, get out of your comfort zone and discover new things and talk to people who are “different.” Today you want to have the kind of experience that expands your mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Because of your curious, inquiring mind and your focused energy, this is a good day to dive into disputes about inheritances, shared property, taxes, debt and insurance problems. You’ve got ideas and you want others to hear what you think.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’re ready to sound off about something with a close friend or partner today. You have strong opinions and you want to share them. Likewise, others are going to be just as talkative because it’s that kind of day. The words will fly and hopefully, in a domino effect, your ideas will build.