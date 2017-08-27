Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you can achieve a balance between input from those close to you and input from those far away, including the media and educational input. This balance will promote your ability to make an important decision at this time.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can improve your job or get a better job, and today, you see the realistic support you can get from other resources including the wealth and assets of your partner or someone close to you. This helps you to make an informed, realistic decision.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your focus on children, the arts, vacations and pleasurable outings will include partners today. Perhaps it triggers a question about the commitment you have to a partnership. Does this partnership include the children and the fun choices you want in life?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a time of hard work for you. But it is also a time when your family is enriched and perhaps even enlarged through birth, adoption or marriage. Today you see the balance between these two issues: your hard work and your rewards. There is a connection.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you feel uplifted, happy and reassured because of your relationship with your kids, or perhaps a romantic liaison, a fun vacation or even a creative project. Whatever the case, it feels good. This was the result of your effort and hard work.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You feel more financially confident today. It doesn’t necessarily mean you have more bucks in your jeans, it means you feel on top of your scene. You know what’s coming in, you know what’s going out and you feel confident to keep the machine running.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s been easier to feel content in recent months, and today, this contentment is a based on serious planning and practical details. It all fits together. The bottom line is you have made this possible. It feels good, doesn’t it?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your interest in spiritual, intangible matters has increased in recent months. (Of course, by nature, you are psychic.) Today you see where these gifts have a practical application, even to the point of impacting your wealth and resources. Verrrry interesting. (Where are you Arte Johnson?)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your interaction with friends and groups affects your future. You can see this now. It is because of the people you know that you discovered the options open to you to go forward in a new direction. But really, is this surprising? No man is an island (or a woman).

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your reputation and the respect others have for you is important to you. Today you see that what you were willing to let go of and give up has ultimately enhanced your good name in the eyes of your peers. They admire your choices. This, at least, is rewarding.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You are learning a lot through travel, further study and training, especially dealing with foreign countries and people from different backgrounds. Part of what you’re learning is the degree to which you need to be involved and the degree to which you can hang back. Like walking a tightrope.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) The success you now feel (and certainly you can see what is working and what is not, and there’s a lot that’s working!) is in no small measure based on the wealth and resources of others. These gifts might be cash, physical support or encouragement, or psychological and emotional support. Either way, you are grateful.