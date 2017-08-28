Moon Alert Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be wary of important decisions regarding inheritances, taxes, debt, insurance and anything to do with shared property, as most of this morning is a Moon Alert. (See above.) Once the alert is over, it’s all systems go.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a tricky day to begin the week. For starters, at the beginning of the day, the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to be conciliatory and accommodating. Check timing of the Moon Alert (see above) because you will know when to “do nothing.”

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your efficiency will suffer today. Don’t push the river. Avoid important decisions until after this Moon Alert is over, especially at work. Meanwhile, just cope with relatives camped on your doorstep. “Hey! More food and drink!” Oy vey.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The Moon Alert at the beginning of the day is a poor time for business decisions or spending money; however, it’s an excellent time for creative activity. Furthermore, your imagination is in free fall. This might be helpful for you today. Or not.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Avoid important family decisions early this morning during the Moon Alert. The tricky thing about a Moon Alert is even though it’s the very time we should not spend money (except on food and gas) or make an important decision, it becomes the thing we really want to do! Yes, it’s very seductive.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) As this week begins, Mercury is retrograde in your sign plus there’s a Moon alert. A double whammy! This means you have to tread carefully. Check the times of the Moon Alert (see above) and avoid important decisions and expenditures. Just cope. This insanity is temporary.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s important to be aware of the Moon Alert today because it takes place in one of your Money Houses. Resist the temptation to buy anything other than food or gas until the Moon Alert is over. (See times above.) And you will be tempted!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) As this week begins, the Moon is in your sign in the middle of a Moon Alert. This means you have to be careful. Watch what you say and do. Watch how to spend your money until the Moon Alert is over. (See above.) Once it is over, you can begin this week with confidence!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s a squirrely day today because of the Moon Alert. Best to postpone important decisions and purchases. You might feel a bit powerless or sidelined in some way. However, later in the day, the Moon moves into your sign and you are empowered!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don’t worry if you feel a bit adrift for the first part of this day. That’s because Moon Alert is taking place in a hidden part of your chart. If you can spell your name, you’re doing great. After the Moon changes signs, you will enjoy a social day chatting with friends and groups.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You might have a heart-to-heart discussion with a friend early in the day. If so, take everything with a grain of salt because whatever you decide might completely change. Wait until the Moon Alert is over today to know what is really going on. Forewarned is forearmed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Steer clear of important discussions with parents and bosses this morning. Wait until the Moon Alert is over. Then, travel plans and a chance to study or expand your world will present themselves. Do not jump the gun.