Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Aug. 29, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Feelings of escapism are strong within you today. Hey, let’s face it, you are the pioneer of the zodiac! You’re always ready for a chance to blow town so you can experience adventure and derring-do! “More whiskey and fresh horses for my men!” What’s new?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) As the financial wizard of the zodiac, today you will be focused on areas related to shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and anything that you own jointly with others. However, do be careful because it one point, probably in the afternoon, something might confuse or mislead you. Caution.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today and tomorrow the Moon will be in the sign of Sagittarius, which is 180 degrees opposite from Gemini. (This is why these two signs often marry.) However, when the Moon is opposite your sign, you have to compromise a bit and be accommodating to others. Hey, you can do this. No biggie.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today you have high standards for yourself. Well, higher than yesterday. Therefore, take 15 minutes out of your day to reorganize some area of your life, whether it’s your medicine cabinet, your kitchen counter or your glove compartment. Fifteen minutes will make a difference to how you feel. Try it!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today and tomorrow are lovely, playful days for you. (Lucky Leos are away on vacation.) Enjoy sports events, social outings, playful activities with children, movies, the theater, musical performances, picnics, barbecues and beach parties. Have fun while the summer lasts!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are empowered now because the Sun is in your sign. (Yeah, yeah, Mercury retrograde is also in your sign.) Today, however, you will enjoy cocooning at home. A conversation with a female relative might be significant.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Although you are enjoying the sidelines and keeping a low profile, today you are keen to talk to others because you have something to say. That’s why it’s a busy day full of short trips, conversations and errands. Go, go, go!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a popular time for you with friends and groups. In addition, parents, bosses and VIPs think you look fabulous. Yes, it’s time to grab the baton and run! Today, specifically, you’re thinking about money matters because money matters.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You can’t hide your feelings today because the Moon is in your sign and your emotions show. And you really feel them as well! The good news is you have a little bit of extra good luck today, so why not see ways to use it? Ask the universe for a favor.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Disputes about shared property and differing values make you want to get away from it all right now. Today, specifically, you want to lie in the tall grass and watch the world go by. Romance will be passionate and memorable!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A conversation with a female friend or acquaintance might be important today. You’ve been giving thought to how your values differ from somebody else’s values and what you can do about it — or not. Venus opposite your sign will soften the differences you have with someone.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Personal details about your private life might be public today whether you are aware of this or not. Do you have to do any damage control? You’re working hard but you are also bagged because you need more sleep. (A sleep-deprived Pisces is not pretty.) Plus ex-partners are still in the picture for some reason.