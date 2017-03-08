Moon Alert Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 4:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Unexpected opportunities to travel or get further training might fall in your lap today. The tricky thing is that there is a Moon Alert today. (See above.) Do respond as fast as possible to grab this opportunity — but wait until the Moon alert is over. Be safe and smart!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Something out of the blue will impact inheritances, taxes, debt, mortgages, insurance issues or shared property today. It might even be the realization that your values are different from someone else’s. Whatever the case, do not move forward or make an important decision until the Moon Alert is over.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a lovely day to schmooze with others; however, someone close to you will surprise you. They might want more freedom in the relationship or perhaps want to put a spin on things? Just listen. Wait until the Moon Alert is over to react.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Changes to your work routine are likely today. Hopefully, they are positive changes. They might relate to something high-tech. Or they might indicate a staff change or shortage. Once the Moon alert is over, things will settle down.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A surprise invitation will delight you today (or catch you off guard). It might be about a social event or sports, the arts or even playful activities with children. Romance might also surprise you. Hmmm, it’s not a boring day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something will change your home routine today. It could be an exchange with a female family member, especially Mom. Or it might mean that something different occurs at home. You might be pleased by unexpected company, for example. During the Moon Alert only spend money on gas or food.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re full of bright new ideas today! In part, you are stimulated by new faces, new places and new knowledge because something unusual in your everyday world will occur. Do keep your wits about you. Don’t make an important decision during the Moon Alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Something unexpected and exciting will impact your finances or your cash flow today. You might find money; you might lose money. However, be on the safe side and guard your possessions against loss or theft. If shopping, wait until the Moon Alert is over. Be wise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You feel independent and self-reliant today! You’re pumped because there is literally more energy in the air; have you noticed? This is why you are full of inventive ideas. It’s also why you might be impulsive and more spontaneous than usual.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a restless day for you. You can sense that there’s a lot of excitement in the air, and even the activities of everyone around you are a bit unpredictable. Just play it safe and keep an eye on the Moon Alert. When it occurs, it’s always loosey-goosey. When it’s over, it’s all systems go.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A female acquaintance might surprise you today in some way. This could be an unexpected invitation or perhaps an announcement. It might even be a nomination? Whatever happens, do not act on this new information until the Moon Alert is over. (See above.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Something unexpected will arise today in your dealings with bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs and the police. Hopefully, it’s pleasant. It will be fast acting and possibly illuminating or a teaching moment. If it requires a decision on your part, wait until the Moon Alert is over.