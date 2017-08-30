Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an upbeat, fun-loving day! In particular, you will love to travel somewhere because you are pumped for adventure and keen to experience something new. Enjoy get-togethers with others, especially people who are “different.” Do something a bit offbeat.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a good day to discuss shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and how to divide something with someone. People are warm and generous and in the mood to get along, and these are the ingredients that you need for consensus. (It’s a beginning.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The Moon is still opposite your sign today, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. But lo! Yonder Moon is dancing nicely with other planets, which means all is well. Act on your concern for someone else’s welfare. Or vice versa — someone might be kind to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Work-related travel is likely for many of you today. You will also enjoy group activities and meetings, especially if they focus on creating improvements for everyone. This is a good idea because there’s always room for improvement! Ever noticed?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re in the mood to party, which makes this a fun-filled day! Enjoy schmoozing with others in social situations, parties, sports events and anything related to the arts. Playful activities with children will appeal. Happy day for romance! (Nudge, nudge, wink, wink.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Family discussions will go well today. Plus discussions about home repairs or real estate matters will be ambitious and expansive. You’re up for tackling something major, which is totally appropriate for your sign to do this year. Yes!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Writers and those of you in sales, marketing, teaching and acting will do well today because you are in such a positive frame of mind, your words will make money for you. Your interactions with others are definitely upbeat and enthusiastic. Get your parent’s consent form and go out and par-tay!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s not surprising that today is Warren Buffett’s birthday because this is a good day for financial issues for your sign. Look for ways to boost your income or make extra money on the side. If spending money, you’ll probably spend big. “If you’ve got a baby — flaunt it!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a wonderful, social, fun-loving day. The Moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler Jupiter, so what’s not to like? Because your mind is clear and energized, you’re full of clever ideas. Speak up Zarathustra! (Then we can say you just spoke.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a feel-good day for you even if you want to be low-profile and hang behind the scenes. Travel opportunities and chances to explore medicine, the law and higher education have kept your busy. Take a little time off today for good behaviur. You deserve it!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A conversation with a female acquaintance might be important today. If so, this is an ideal time to share your hopes and dreams for the future, because someone else’s feedback might help you. After all, it sucks if you have to operate in a vacuum.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You’re working hard now and have a strong focus on partners and close friends. But today discussions about travel plans look exciting! You might also decide how to share something.