Moon Alert After 3:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Health issues and anything that helps you feel better organized are tops on your menu. In fact today, people in power might be talking about you for some reason. Maybe they admire that you are gung-ho to get on top of your scene! Yeah!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Lucky Taurus! This is a wonderful playful, creative time for you. Today in particular, you are attracted to anything different, stimulating and exciting because you want some adventure and a chance to learn something new. In particular, you will love to travel. Bon voyage!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Family issues are a top priority now. Some of you are dealing with DIY jobs and repair projects that needed to be done. Today you might line up the financial or practical support to make this a reality. Fortunately, your communication skills are hot!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a busy, fast-paced time for you because you are taking short trips, talking to everyone plus juggling an ambitious To-Do list. Today the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to be accommodating to others. Lighten up! Take a breath. However, don’t be a doormat.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Money and finances figure prominently for your sign at this time. (“Your people can talk to my people and we will work things out.”) Work hard to earn your money. But wisely keep track of where it goes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a solid day for you. For starters, the Sun is in Virgo and the Moon is in Capricorn, your fellow Earth sign. This means everything is copacetic. People are cooperative, and today is laid-back and fun-loving in a low-key way. Enjoy!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t push yourself today. Take it easy. Work alone or behind the scenes if you can. Ideally, you might cocoon at home and keep a very low profile, simply because it appeals. You don’t have to hide from anything today: you just want to be private.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a strong, popular time for you, which is why your interaction with others will benefit you. Do get out and be friendly! Share your future goals with someone to get their feedback. Today you want a meaningful connection with someone; let’s hope you find it. (“Boris!” “Natasha!”)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The Sun is at the top of your chart, a good thing because it casts a flattering light on you, which is why others are impressed with you even if you don’t do anything special. (Good to know.) Focus on money issues today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a good time to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine, the law, higher education and anything to do with travel — yeah, travel someplace fun! You have the edge today because the Moon is in your sign. Play your cards.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You feel the desire to be low-key and hide somewhere today, and that’s just fine. You can’t be all things to all people all of the time. Nevertheless, with Venus opposite your sign, you will enjoy talking to someone in a warm, folksy way. “Howdy, Ma’am.”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This might be an ideal day for a heart-to-heart talk with a female acquaintance. Why not get to the bottom of something, so that it clears the way for how you want to approach your future? Don’t be in the dark. (That’s for mushrooms and you’re a pixie!)