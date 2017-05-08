Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be aware that bosses, parents, VIPs and the police will notice you today. Nevertheless, this is a playful time for you. If you are working today, be careful if you sneak off for a long lunch. Big Brother is watching! Yikes!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your focus on home and family continues, in part, because everything at home seems to be a changing landscape. Today, however, you are restless for something different. Many of you will travel or at least do something to have the experience of something fresh.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a busy, fast-paced time! Many of you are taking short trips, running errands and talking to lots of people. This weekend has a strong focus on shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and such. Clean up loose details if you can.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today the Moon is in a sign that is 180 degrees opposite from your sign. This means you have to give a little and be more accommodating when dealing with others, especially partners and close friends. (Hey, you can do this. It happens for two days every month.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This continues to be a powerful time for you because both the Sun and Mars are in your sign giving you drive and focus. Today you come first. Deal with the tasks at hand and do whatever you can to get better organized. You call the shots!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today you want to take it easy. You’re not ready to work. Ideally, you want to enjoy yourself with fun and pleasurable distractions. This is an excellent time for those in the entertainment world and the hospitality industry. Nice date day!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) No matter what is on your plate today, you have to set time aside for home and family, perhaps Mom? It’s a priority. Meanwhile, friends and groups also make demands on your time now, which is why this weekend will be a bit of a juggling act.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a busy, fast-paced day for you. Enjoy time with siblings, relatives and neighbors. A short trip will definitely appeal. You are in sleuth mode today; trust your investigative powers! Don’t leave home without your deerstalker.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) It’s Saturday and your focus is on money, earnings, cash flow and big expenditures. These issues could relate to future travel plans because you sure do have future travel plans if you’re living right. (Oh yeah; every Sagittarius loves to get outta town on a regular basis.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the Moon is in your sign, which heightens your emotions and your response to others. However, the good news is that it can also increase your good fortune. Therefore, today is the day to ask the universe for a favor. What have you got to lose?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It will please you to work alone or behind the scenes today because you want to enjoy a low-key weekend. For one thing, your energy is laid back. Furthermore, relations with partners and close friends are a bit frustrating. And so it goes. This, too, shall pass.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your exchange with a female acquaintance will be significant today. Perhaps this discussion will prompt you to rethink your goals for the future? You’re also looking forward to time for both work and play. Yes, you can have it all. Mars will help you work and Venus will help you play.