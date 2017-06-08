Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 4:15 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a playful, fun-loving time, especially for vacations and sports events. Today you will enjoy interacting with a female acquaintance. This is the ideal time to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback. Why not?

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You continue to be busy with home and family; nevertheless, today you’re thinking about your life direction. Are you headed in the direction you want to go? Are you following your own goals or the goals of someone else? Think about this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You enjoy variety and stimulation and today is no exception. Do something different to shake up your world because you’re hungry for adventure! Ideally, travel somewhere. Take a short trip. Talk to people from different backgrounds. Visit ethnic restaurants. Go someplace you have never been before even if it’s local.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Money issues are big. You’re focused on earnings, cash flow and major purchases plus you are focused on taxes, debt and shared property. This is not surprising because you’re never casual about money. Take some time to mentally organize your finances. Yeah.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is one of those days where you have to accommodate others because someone else has the upper hand. The sooner you see this, the easier it will be. It’s minor stuff that simply requires cooperation on your part. No biggie. (Yes, we know you’re royalty.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You want to relax today. Make a To Do list because you’re keen to get better organized and you know that if use today to do this, your week ahead will be easier. (Natch.) Work fast so that you could take time off later as a reward.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a popular time and today is a playful day! Enjoy social diversions, parties, a day at the beach, sports events, the arts, movies, playful times with children and romantic tete-a-tete’s. The bottom line is you want to have fun!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Bosses, parents and authority types continue to admire you; nevertheless, you need to take a breather. This is the perfect day to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings. An interaction with a female relative could be significant.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Because you are keen to travel and learn, a conversation with a sibling or relative might stimulate you. When you listen to others today you are listening at a gut level. Your decisions today will be hunches based on feelings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Financial disputes and money matters are on your mind today. You don’t want anyone to get the better of you. Don’t get too hung up on this. Forget the competition. Forget the dispute. Just think about what is real and reasonable. Rome wasn’t built in a day; in fact, they’re still working on it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the Moon is in your sign, which can bring you some extra good luck. Factoid. But it also puts your equilibrium off center. You win some; you lose some. Take care of that which is closest to you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Lie low and play it very cool. You do want to work but you like to work behind the scenes on the down low. You would also like to party and enjoy good times with friends. This means is a lot of choices are available to you today. Maybe a little of everything is your answer?