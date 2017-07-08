Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Aug. 7, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Full Moon in Aquarius peaks at 1:11 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This week begins with a Full Moon in Aquarius, which makes you want to be on vacation! You want to enjoy schmoozing with good friends and partners. Jobs related to the arts, the entertainment world and the hospitality industry will flourish. Enjoy!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) The Full Moon today puts you between the demands of home and family vs. the demands of career and your public life. However, anything connected with your job will go well because co-workers are supportive. Work-related travel will delight.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Everything is heightened today, especially conversations with siblings, relatives and kids. Basically, you want to have a good time, but it is Monday and you have to start this week with productivity. Good luck because feelings of escape are strong. “I’m outta here!”

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Money problems might come to a head today because of the Full Moon energy. You might have a dispute with someone over how much they owe or how much you owe or who owns what. Fortunately, it will be resolved to your benefit. Yay!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today the only Full Moon that is opposite your sign all year is taking place. Traditionally, this creates tension between you and partners and close friends. However, this particular Moon has a softened aspect with Jupiter. Things look upbeat and pleasant!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Even though many will feel some tension today because of the Full Moon, quite likely, you will have a positive day at work because things look supportive for you. People will be helpful. You will also enjoy work-related travel and dealing with other cultures.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Romance, social diversions, sports events and your relations with children might be tense today because of the Full Moon. This doesn’t have to be the case because another influence at play will ameliorate the Full Moon energy. If you tread carefully, this can be a fun day!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today’s Full Moon could stir the pot at home or with a family member. Be gentle dealing with others. Don’t overreact. On the flipside, this could be a good day for some casual entertaining at home. (“They were having a little fight and suddenly a hockey game broke out!”)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be careful because this is a mildly accident-prone day for your sign due to the Full Moon energy. Basically, the Full Moon can heighten your response to things, which in turn clouds your judgment, which is why there is this accident-prone tendency. Obviously, an accident does not have to happen. Capisce?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Go gently if you have financial disputes with others. Today’s Full Moon might bring something to a head and force you to deal with it. Fortunately, relations with bosses and authority figures are pleasant and supportive. Great! We need all the help we can get.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place, which makes you sensitive to what others say and do, and inclined to take exception or overreact. But if you are aware of this, you can be in control of whatever happens. You don’t have to let the Moon hold you hostage.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be calm and easygoing with people at work today because the Full Moon might create a few freaky situations where people are impatient or exasperated. Nevertheless, you will get the support you need today, even in terms of money and practical goods. Sweet!