Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might meet someone who becomes a friend today. Or you might meet someone who is bohemian or unorthodox. Or possibly, someone you know will do something that is surprising and out of character. (Whaaat?) Not a boring day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your ambition is aroused today and you feel independent. This could make your relations with bosses, parents and VIPs a bit testy. Furthermore, there is a Moon Alert this afternoon so be careful. Don’t volunteer for anything during this time. Don’t agree to anything important.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Travel plans are unreliable today. Expect changes, cancellations and detours. (“Not again!”) Likewise, discussions about politics, religion and race might go south in a New York minute so be careful. Avoid opinionated people. (Looked in the mirror lately?)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a tricky day. For starters, there is a Moon Alert in the afternoon — do be aware of that. In addition, something unexpected might impact your finances with respect to banking, debt, mortgages, loans, inheritances and shared property. Double check everything to stay on top of things.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a powerful time because the Sun and Mars are in your sign giving you energy to burn! Today, however, the Moon is opposite your sign dancing with wild, wacky Uranus, which means partners and close friends will throw you a curveball. Plus there’s a Moon Alert this afternoon. Be mindful!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be mindful of the fact that things will be unpredictable at work today. Interruptions, disputes, misplaced items and computer crashes are likely. Avoid important decisions in the afternoon. (Check Moon Alert above.) On the upside, you might have some ingenious ideas! Clever you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Social plans might change today. Ditto for plans related to sports or playful activities with children or the arts. However, this is a very creative day for you because you can come up with original, inventive ideas that are out-of-the-box. Be aware of the Moon Alert in the afternoon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your home routine will undergo a few changes today. Possibly, a small appliance might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Unexpected company might arrive at your doorstep. In the afternoon, during the Moon Alert, you might want to party! Who knows?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Stay on your toes today because this is a fast-moving, unpredictable day. In fact, it could be an accident-prone day so be alert. The afternoon will yield a wonderful time for creative thinking; nevertheless, postpone important decisions until the Moon Alert is over.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is good day to keep an eye on your money, your cash flow and your earnings because something unexpected might impact your assets. Avoid important money or financial decisions this afternoon during the Moon Alert. Forewarned is forearmed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a goofy day in some ways and you can feel it. There is an unpredictable element in the air, and it is wise for you to notice this. The mean this is a poor day for important decisions. However, you can take notes and make creative decisions later.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Something going on behind the scenes is unpredictable and unstable. This is not a good day for important decisions. Just do your homework and gather data because your mind is actually creative. Once the dust has settled, and the Moon Alert is over, it’s all systems go!