Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Aug. 9, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a playful, creative time for you. You enjoy competitive sports, fun activities with children and the arts. However, today you seek some quiet reverie if you can find it (if only briefly). Now and then you need to contemplate future worlds.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A confidential discussion with a friend is important today. It might relate to family or real estate because your focus is on your private life. Increased activity and possible tension at home is hard to ignore. But today, gentle times with a close friend will restore you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a fast-paced time with short trips, errands and increased reading and writing. It’s a jam-packed schedule! Today, something will occur that makes people talk about you. They might even discuss personal details about your private life. (Yikes.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a dreamy day with pie-in-the-sky wishes for something different. “I want a life.” You will enjoy travel or anything that introduces an exciting change to your daily routine. Don’t get sucked into arguments about politics, religion and race. You don’t need this.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Try to get more physical exercise right now because you need to blow off any pent-up steam that might build up within you because the Sun and Mars are in your sign right now. Regarding shared property, inheritances and shared finances — be clear about what you want to do today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Be cooperative with others today. Even though Mercury is in your sign now, the Sun is hidden in your chart and the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to accommodate others. Very soon you will strut your stuff, but not today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Relations with co-workers are warm and supportive today. Quite likely, someone will ask for your creative input on something, especially how to make something work better or look more attractive. You’re popular with others, and possibly even competitive!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Bosses, parents and VIPs admire you now. Perhaps this is why you can sneak away on a trip or escape somewhere, or at least take a long lunch and have some fun. Nobody will begrudge you this. Grab what you can while you have this chance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Travel plans look exciting! Others are just as excited about school plans or matters related to the law, medicine, the media and publishing. If you are handling the wealth of others today, or dealing with debt and shared property, be careful. Know what you’re doing.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) In discussions with others, you will be sympathetic today because you will listen to your heart more than your logic. In fact, this is a mentally creative day for you. It’s also a day where you might want to daydream and try on different ideas. Why not?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be very clear about financial matters today because you might be tempted to make things look the way you want them to look instead of the way they actually do. Yeah, it’s the kind of day where you can kid yourself. You might also give money to someone who is less fortunate. (Kindness is important.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is an easygoing, dreamy day for you. The Moon is in your sign dancing with your ruler Neptune and fair Venus. Your energy is so mellow, others will be glad to see you and they will enjoy your company. (It’s actually a privilege to be able to pass on good vibes to others.)