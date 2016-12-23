Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Dec. 23, 2016

Moon Alert After 8:45 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) When it comes to financial negotiations or discussions about inheritances or shared property, you are on your game today. Yup, no moss growing on you! People in power (bosses, parents, teachers and the police) will listen to you because you know what you’re doing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a great day to schmooze with partners and close friends. Because the Moon is opposite your sign, you need to cooperate; however, you’ll have no trouble doing this. Join forces with someone who wants to make improvements within a group.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Work collectively with others today to achieve your goals. Your ambition is aroused, and others at work (especially a female co-worker) will be supportive. You might also get the funding or equipment you need from another source.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Your creative talents are tops today! Enjoy playful times with children; enjoy sports events; have fun with your pals, and slip away on a vacation! Romance and love affairs swoon dizzily along. Fun par-tay day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will enjoy entertaining at home today because you have good ideas about how to make improvements there. Respect these ideas because they are worthy of your consideration. By contrast, some of you will want to cocoon at home. Could go either way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your communication skills are fabulous today, which is why this is a strong day for those of you who sell, market, teach, act or write for a living. You will be convincing and persuasive. You will also enthuse others to make them join your team.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a good day for business and finance. All financial negotiations will be positive, including real estate deals. You have lots of energy to think about cash flow and what to do with your money and possessions. But the good news is that whatever you do will probably be an improvement, especially to your home and family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You experience a lovely balance today. On one hand, you are willing to do your duty and work to keep things practical and orderly. Yet, on the other hand, you are lighthearted and ready to do big business in an easygoing way. Stellar combo!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) On the whole, this is a feel-good day. But you are not going to just kick back and relax. Oh no — you intend to get things done, and you will. In particular, you can make improvements at home. You might also see ways to boost your income. You will use your money wisely.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a lovely day because the Sun is in your sign dancing with the Moon. Meanwhile, Mars is also giving support to the Moon, which means your interaction with female friends will be lively and perhaps competitive. Your dealings with groups and clubs are positive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) People think highly of you today. For various reasons, your name will come up for discussion. In fact, people might know personal details about your private life. But it’s all good because people will support you today. Yay me!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Do something different today. Down deep, you hunger for a little adventure or a few thrills. It’s Friday and you feel like you’re all dressed up with no place to go. Well, if nothing else, check out the sales and buy some stuanning new shoes. (That’s shopping therapy for Pisces.)