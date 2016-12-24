Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Dec. 24, 2016

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your plans for further education and travel are exciting and also sensible and practical. You see ways of expanding your horizons without being rash and impulsive. You have a plan. And as a result of this plan, you will become more informed about the world.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Although you did not plan this, you are now pulling together a lot of financial information related to shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and, perhaps, insurance. You’re now ready to face this situation, so easy to put off.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Important discussions with partners and close friends are illuminating. They suggest a new arrangement of how things are done, and this arrangement will be better because a lot of thought has gone into it even though it could be considered to be unusual. Hey, you like unusual.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The changes that you want to introduce at work are modern and unusual but everyone is ready for them. Or perhaps these changes are to your own work style? If this is the case, then you are more than ready for this change. You can’t be waiting at the train station when your ship comes in.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Creative change involves practical applications as well as out-of-the-box thinking. It cannot be just one without the other. (Even a painting has to be framed, which takes some carpentry.) Likewise, your dealings with your kids are practical and inventive.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You have bright, clever ideas about how to make improvements at home. These improvements might be a bit beyond what you originally considered, but why not? If you’re going to introduce something new or improve something, go all the way!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Many of you are caught in the throes of job changes and residential moves. Fortunately, right now you have the vision to see new and different ways of doing things that are actually doable and not too far out in left field. It’s something you can live with. Whew!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are making changes to your earnings as well as to the things that you own. These changes are for the better, although in a way, you wonder if they’re too radical, or perhaps you are going too far? No, you’re not. Change always shakes up things — even change for the better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You have been on a steady path now, almost out of a sense of duty because you’re trying to do the right thing and stay solvent. But now you see that you have more possibilities open to you in the future than you dreamed. It’s all good.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) As you winnow through your possessions and give things up, it can be disconcerting and even scary. But now you see that it is actually bringing you a greater sense of freedom. Not only freedom from the responsibility of caring for things, but the freedom of new possibilities as well. How exciting!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your responsibility to a group is something you take seriously. You respect your friends and you respect your involvement with a group. But you also see new, exciting ways to do things, and what is more, others will endorse you. Great!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) People see you as reliable, conscientious and hardworking at this time. And you are. But you will also see that there are ways, in the future, that you can garner greater freedom for yourself — and this is exciting and promising!