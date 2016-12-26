Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a tricky day for close friendships and partnerships. In one way, you might encounter a delightful surprise. But more likely, one of the parties wants more freedom. They want to change things or shake things up a bit — a new set of rules, perhaps. “I gotta be free!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Good news about your job or a potential change in your job will please you today. Something unexpected might occur that makes you feel freer from your obligations at work. One example would be some work-related travel that looks exciting. Relations with a group at work might change.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Romance will hold some surprises today. New romance might fall in your lap. You might want more freedom in a current romantic relationship. “Don’t fence me in.” Your kids might also surprise you with their independent choices.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Something to do with home and family will surprise you today. Hopefully, it’s a pleasant surprise. It might expand things in a way that creates more freedom for you, or a change that gives you more room to play or live. It might even be a new residence. It’s exciting!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your daily world is full of exciting change now, and you might see this very specifically today. It could be that you’re full of bright ideas that are promising. Or you might meet someone who is exciting and this person expands your daily world. Whatever happens will give you more freedom.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is an interesting day for business and finance because something unexpected might suddenly expand in a favorable way. Certainly, your cash flow might suddenly increase. “Shops must be visited! Money must be spent!” Look for unexpected advantages.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A relationship might end today or something new might begin because something seems to give you more freedom. You feel liberated for some reason. In fact, if you have felt tied down or restricted, now you will feel a sense of relief. “I can fly!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Recently, some things have been on your mind creating worry and a sense of obligation and duty. Today you feel freer! You see a way out of constricting responsibilities, which encourages you and gives you a sense of relief and happiness. “I’m free!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your involvement with a group, club or classroom or any association — and possibly a friend — will change at this time. Suddenly, you will feel free of obligations and duties. Yes, you are free to do your own thing and to enjoy others just how you want, on your own terms.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your reputation looks stellar now because lucky Jupiter is at the top of your chart, making you look good in the eyes of everyone. “Lookin’ swell!” However, something unexpected will give you greater freedom of action. It could pertain to travel or dealing with people from afar. It could be anything.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Great news might come your way today regarding travel plans or something to do with advanced training or further education. You might also be free to explore new ideas in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Whatever happens is exciting and liberating!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Good news might delight you regarding inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. It might be more than you wish for. You might feel richer. There’s a strong chance you will feel free of obligations and therefore empowered in a personal sense. (Sounds good to me.)