Moon Alert Until 7:30 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You have tons of energy today, which is why you impress bosses, parents, teachers, VIPs, the police and anyone in a position of authority. They see you are a force to contend with! Work privately behind the scenes or flash your dazzle in public!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will be effective dealing with groups today because you have so much energy, they will naturally fall in line with whatever you want to do. If you are in competition with someone — look out world because you are hot! (Travel plans look exciting.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You are ambitious and enthused! Fortunately, you will achieve whatever you want to do because the support from others is forthcoming. (Just make a plan, Stan.) People will obey your orders because you sound like you know what you’re doing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Conversations with partners and close friends are upbeat and enthusiastic today. Many of you are excited about future travel plans or chances to explore further education. Likewise, discussions about legal matters look positive because you smell victory.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You have enormous energy to work today, which is why you will accomplish a lot. If you are in dispute with someone about shared property or inheritances, you will probably get what you want. You are vigorous, enthusiastic and competitive. “Look out world!”

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are supercharged with energy today to play and interact with others. This is a fantastic day for sports, the arts and any social function where you have to pull it all together and make it happen. (You might overwhelm a friend or a partner. Oh well.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Fortunately, you have lots of energy to make the changes that you want to make at home or at work today. Repairs and redecorating details absorb your attention now. You won’t hesitate to direct the efforts of others to get the results you want. “Build that bridge!” “Move that mountain!”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a powerful day for writers and anyone in sales, marketing, teaching or acting because your communication skills are focused and energetic. Your mind is alive. Your intellect is sharp. And your creative juices are flowing!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Anything to do with cash flow, earnings, business and commerce will go well today because you have strong energy, strong motivation and a positive attitude. You expect results and you expect to win. You can make improvements at home as well, perhaps through certain purchases.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You are charged with energy today because the Sun is in your sign dancing with fiery Mars. Not only does this give you focus and motivation, it also makes you competitive. You will brook no interference from anyone. You’re on a roll and you expect everyone else to fall in line.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Whatever you do today with your finances, your possessions or anything to do with business and cash flow will benefit you somehow. It might not be obvious to others. It might not even be obvious to you at the beginning. But the benefit is there — trust me.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are supercharged with energy and feeling competitive, which is why you will be so powerful dealing with groups today. If you are in a one-to-one relationship with a friend, you might overwhelm this person. (Look at the hair blowing back over their ears!) Be bold. Direct the effort of others to get what you want.