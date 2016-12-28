Moon Alert After 9:30 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The New Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) A conversation with a boss or someone from your past, especially someone in a position of authority, will be powerful today. Whatever they have to say might rock you to your toes. Or you might learn something you didn’t know.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Political discussions and talk about religion and race will be fiery because people have strong opinions today. Something from the past might come up, most likely politics. Try to stay objective, which ain’t easy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Discussions from the past about inheritances, shared property and shared responsibilities are back again. Today these discussions will be intense and to the point. Maybe this time there will be some kind of agreement about what to do.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A conversation with a partner or close friend will be powerful and intense today because this person is putting a lot of themselves into whatever they’re saying. They might try to convince you to agree with them or, vice versa, you might try to convince them to agree with you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will take a hands-on approach to your job today — no question. You will also be outspoken about anything that matters to you regarding how a job is done and how you get the money or practical support to do what you need to do. You’re not holding back! Not today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This can be a creative day for some of you because you have the confidence to give credence to your ideas. Those of you involved in sports will be outspoken and opinionated. Likewise, romantic partners won’t hesitate to express their wishes. Even your kids will pipe up! Yada, yada, yada.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Family discussions will be lively today. You may even have strong opinions about what to do at home and how to make repairs. You want to make improvements, especially if you are dealing with problems from the past. You might also want to convince a family member of something. Oh yeah.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today you will say what you mean and mean what you say because you will be forthright in all your discussions with others. This is a strong day for those of you who write for a living. It’s also strong if you sell, market, teach or act because your words will tell it like it is.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You might be vocal about your moneymaking ideas today. You believe in your ideas and want to convince others that they are worthwhile. You’re also willing to work in a hands-on way to illustrate what you mean. There is no holding back.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You have a strong desire to enlighten others about something today, which is why you won’t leave home without your soapbox. The reason you have such strong opinions is these opinions are your beliefs and you think it’s important that others hear what you believe in.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Research of any kind will go well today because you have the motivation and endurance and stick-to-itiveness to keep going after what you want to learn or discover. You’ll be like a dog with a bone. You won’t give up until you find what you are looking for.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Your interaction with younger people, especially someone from your past, will be memorable today. You want to discuss future goals. You might also want to lead the pack. Everyone’s got an opinion today, that’s for sure.