Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Dec. 31, 2016

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be careful today because it’s easy to kid yourself. And it’s just as easy for somebody else to kid you, whether on purpose or inadvertently. Your judgment is off and even your energy is off; you can probably feel this. Tread carefully.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Do not be quick to assert yourself with others, especially with friends or a group. You might think you know what you’re doing and what you want, but do you really? Many people are off their game today. Lots of situations are confusing. Be aware of this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Recently you have been ambitious and keen to go after what you want. But today, you should pull in your reins a little and make sure you know what is ahead of you. All is not as it seems. Therefore, when in doubt, do nothing. Play it safe.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Do not fall for fancy rhetoric and smooth talk, especially about politics, religion or race today. Anybody can say a bunch of words. Trust your own heart and your own good judgment. Deep inside you will know what is right and wrong.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a very poor day to make important decisions about inheritances, shared property and such because you will not know how to defend your best interests. Do not get involved with disputes about financial matters. Step aside and discuss this another day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Do not choose to do anything important with partners and close friends today, and especially to agree on anything important because issues are confusing. Someone else might change their mind in the middle of the day; if so, forgive them because today things are nebulous and fuzzy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) As much as you think you are clear about what you want to achieve today, you might find that you change your mind halfway through the job. Cut yourself some slack. And while you’re at it, cut others some slack, too. Mars is lined up with Neptune, which is like dipping bread in water.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Parents should be vigilant about their kids today, especially regarding dicey food and poisonous substances or liquids. Assume nothing. Likewise, romantic relationships are like two ships passing in the night — totally out of touch.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Family matters are confusing today. Even if someone is adamant about what they want to do, quite likely, things will change because nothing is clear — not really. You can feel this. Knowing this, just keep things light and avoid important decisions.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You probably feel indecisive today. You don’t know whether to go or to stay. You don’t know whether to be with someone or be alone. Be comforted by the fact that lots of people feel this wishy-washy influence today. It is what it is. Don’t worry about it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a poor day to make important financial decisions because you’re not really sure what’s up. The danger is that you will convince yourself you know what you want to do when in fact, you don’t. Don’t kid yourself about anything because it might cost you money.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) If you feel confused and indecisive today, don’t be hard on yourself because a lot of people feel this way today. Your ruler Neptune is lined up with Mars, and neither of them knows what to do when they get in the same room. It’s a crapshoot.