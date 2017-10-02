Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Full Moon in Leo peaks at 6:33 p.m. Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You can do anything with your hands. Today’s New Moon is the best day all year to ask yourself if you appreciate your creative abilities. Take a moment to think how you can best enjoy expressing your artistic talents.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is the only New Moon all year that focuses on your home and family. What can you do to start a new regime at home or within your family that makes things better in the future? What resolutions can you make to improve your home life?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You are an excellent communicator. Today the only New Moon all year is taking place in your “Gemini home” in your chart. That means today is the best day all year to ask yourself how you can improve your daily communications with others, especially with siblings and relatives.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Use the energy of today’s New Moon to think about how you can improve how you handle your money, and also how you handle and take care of and use your possessions. Do you own your stuff or does it own you?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Take a serious look in the mirror today and ask yourself what you can do to improve your appearance, your image and the impression that you create in your world. This is the best day of the year for you to do this. Give it a shot.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a good day to think about how you can embrace a mindset where you feel more confident about who you are and how you go about getting what you want in life. It’s an excellent day to contemplate the big picture. How can you best go forward?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today’s New Moon is the best day of the year for you to think about your friendships. Are you a good friend to others? You can also think about how you can improve your relations with members of clubs, groups and associations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Today the New Moon is taking place at the top of your chart. This happens only once a year. Because the New Moon is the perfect time to make resolutions, this is an excellent day to think about your future. Are you headed in the direction you want to go?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You couldn’t pick a better day than today to think about future travel plans for yourself this year. Not only travel, but plans you might entertain to get further education or training? Are there avenues that you want to explore in publishing, the media, medicine and the law?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You don’t like to be in debt. You want to plan for a secure future for yourself. Today’s New Moon is the best day of the year (no kidding) to think about how you can plan to reduce your debt and improve your arrangements about shared property.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the only New Moon directly opposite your sign is taking place. This happens only once a year. Because the New Moon is the best time to make resolutions, what resolutions can you make to improve your partnerships and closest relationships?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Take a moment today to think about how you can improve your health and also how you can improve your job and how you do your job. This is the perfect day for resolutions about these areas (including pets in your life).