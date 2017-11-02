Moon Alert After 8 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a fabulous day to schmooze with others. Get out there and be friendly! It’s also a great day to deal with members of clubs, groups and organizations because you will be able to rally your forces and set them marching. Make goals today because your confidence will encourage you to dream big.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You look fabulous to others today, especially to bosses, parents and VIPs. They see you as wise, successful and jovial. You look like a winner in their eyes! (It’s all smoke and mirrors.) Because you have this advantage, use it. Make your pitch.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a wonderful day to make travel plans for the future because you are enthusiastic and willing to entertain big adventures. It’s equally a good day to make plans for further education and training. Discussions about the media, publishing, medicine and the law will go well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is a wonderful day to ask for a loan or mortgage or to have an important discussion about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. Whatever happens, you will likely end up laughing all the way to the bank. Yay!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly today. In fact, you are in such a great mood, your ability to deal with members of the general public is stellar. Go out in full dazzle and enjoy all your public contacts with others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will shine at work today. People will admire your efforts and your accomplishments. This is a good day for work-related travel or to make travel plans. Dealings with other countries and foreign relations will go well. Don’t be afraid to dream big!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a lovely weekend to schmooze and party with others. Accept all invitations. Enjoy sports events, playful activities with children, the arts, musical performances and any opportunity to have fun with friends. You feel creative, enthusiastic and attractive. Romance can flourish!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Discussions about real estate and matters related to home and family will be positive today because people are upbeat, enthusiastic and willing to entertain big ideas. You also have plans to make home repairs, and this is a good thing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Our minds are powerful. When we are positive thinking and confident, we are much more effective in everything that we do. Today is one of those days for Sagittarians. Think big, act big. Expect big results. Today is a winning day for you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Business and commerce are favored today. This is an excellent day for financial negotiations and important decisions related to your job or your business. If shopping, you might spend big because you feel rich. (Mainly, you feel financially confident.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you feel happy because you are at peace and harmony with others. Use this positive energy to accomplish something good and useful for yourself. Your enthusiasm and positive attitude will spread to others as well. This is a good day to take stock of what you’re doing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a feel-good day for you! Yes, you have a warm feeling in your tummy about life, and this feeling is empowering. You also feel charitable and kind to others, which is why you will help those who are less fortunate if you have an opportunity to do so. (Kindness is the most important thing.)