Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you will have to put your own needs and considerations second to the wants and needs of someone else. It’s just what it is. This is also a good day to take care of the little hygiene details of life to make your week ahead run more smoothly. You might also focus on the needs of a pet.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your nurturing instincts are aroused today, especially if you are involved with children. However, you might feel like this with your friends or a lover as well. Your social contact with others is important. (Just don’t be too overprotective. Leave the chicken soup at home.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is the perfect day to enjoy your solitude in a pleasant space, preferably with great room service. (Dream on.) You might also be surprised to find that you feel possessive about your home or something to do with your family.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today your communications with others will be more subjective than usual. You will respond to others at a gut level rather than being analytical. This might be due to a habit pattern or an influence from the past. Oh well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) It’s easy to identify with the things you own today, which is why you will feel a strong attachment toward them. You won’t be happy if someone breaks something or uses it with your permission. Likewise, you will not be keen to lend something to anyone.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The Moon is in your sign today, which is why you might have an emotional reaction to friends and loved ones. However, it also makes you sensitive to the moods and feelings of others. Note: Your luck is slightly better when the Moon is in your sign.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Today there’s a strong chance you will want to hide. It’s the classic day to stay in your robe and read the Sunday newspaper or watch daytime TV. Relations with females might be a tad challenging. No need to socialize if you don’t want to.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your contact with friends and members of groups will be more important to you today. You might feel protective to someone or want to support them in some way. You might even feel jealous. Yeah, we’ve all been there. Relax. It’s childish but it’s human.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Guard against having an argument in public or something like that because something to do with your personal life seems to be rather public today. People will notice you. (They might even take pictures.) Knowing this ahead of time, act accordingly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do something different today because you yearn for adventure. It’s the perfect day to travel. If you can’t get out of town, be a tourist in your own city. The main thing is to go somewhere you’ve never been before and try to learn something new. Shake things up a little!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Whatever happens today, your emotional reaction will be more intense than usual. Therefore, if you have a hissy fit or something, cut yourself some slack. It’s easy to be possessive today, especially about property. It’s also easy to be jealous of something that someone else has. Grrr.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You have to go more than halfway when dealing with others today because the Moon is in a sign that is 180 degrees opposite from Pisces. Hey, no biggie. It simply requires a little patience and a willingness to walk a mile in someone else’s wedgies.