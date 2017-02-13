Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Feb. 13, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions from 6:15 a.m. until 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a good day to schmooze with people who are older, wiser or more experienced. They might have excellent advice for you. They might teach you something; they might discuss politics, religion or race; they might have travel tips for you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a tricky Monday. Because of the Moon Alert, most of this day is a poor time to make important decisions. However, the dance between the Sun and Saturn encourages practical matters, including planning. Wait until the Moon Alert is over to swing into action.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Writers and those who work at universities and schools will be successful today because of a focused energy to complete a job. Despite this steady focus, your imagination is lively! Likewise, discussions with others will be interesting today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Heed the warning of the Moon Alert today, especially if you have a serious discussion with someone older or more experienced regarding shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and that sort of thing. Get your data but wait until you are free to act.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Someone older might want to give you advice today. You definitely will enjoy discussions with others about creating order in your universe and addressing ways to get on top of your scene in a better way. However, be aware of the Moon Alert, and wait until it is over before you make important changes or decisions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will get a lot done today because you’re in an orderly frame of mind and you are committed to your goals. Plus someone more experienced than you might help you today. To be smart, keep an eye on the Moon Alert restrictions before you set anything important in motion.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a playful, creative day! Enjoy social diversions, sports events and fun activities with children. This is also a good time to practice music, art, drawing or any creative outlet because your imagination is heightened. Just be aware of the Moon Alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A discussion with a parent or an older family relative might be important today. Nevertheless, whatever is discussed, do not agree or volunteer for anything until the Moon Alert is over. This will protect you from later regrets.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your powers of concentration are excellent today. Combined with this, you are also able to think outside of the box. Yes, today you are a genius! Meanwhile, someone older or more experienced might have wise advice for you. Put this all together and you have results! Kapow!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Because you might be involved with financial negotiations or important discussions with others about cash flow, or your possessions and your wealth in general, do be aware of the restrictions of the Moon Alert. This is simply for your own benefit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the Sun is in your sign, along with Mercury. Meanwhile, the Sun and Saturn are having a nice dance, which will help you in a practical way. This also means that older, more experienced people might be in your life today. (Keep your eye on the Moon Alert.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are in an excellent frame of mind today to do research or work behind the scenes. You might also discover secrets or sensitive information about something or someone. Do not act on whatever you find until the Moon Alert is over. Be smart.