Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Feb. 14, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is Valentine’s Day. Be extra patient with your main squeeze. Definitely. To begin with, the Moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to compromise and go more than halfway when dealing with others. Guard against emotional arguments. Oh yeah.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) People notice you today, especially bosses and VIPs. Therefore, be aware of this because you might end up in an argument with someone, especially about politics, religion or race. Cool your jets.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Many of you are focused on kids and romance today. Of course, it’s Valentine’s Day! Warm hugs all around. To keep the peace, you will have to be patient because there is an explosive energy out there waiting to erupt. Easy does it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Family arguments and emotional discussions with a female family member might take place today. The bottom line to remember is not to get too carried away. Don’t focus on winning or scoring a point. Look for common ground between you and others. Be kind.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You are aggressive today, which is why quarrels with others might occur. However, because both Mars and Pluto are involved, these quarrels will be theatrical and over-the-top! Who needs this? Especially on Valentine’s Day? Because all Leos can act, be agreeable and friendly for the benefit of all. Ya think?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Money squabbles might take place today about the cost of social occasions, sports events or anything to do with children. They might even be about the cost of a Valentine’s gift. Whatever the case, don’t lose your perspective. Your objective is to have a good time and enjoy the company of others, right?

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You like to keep the peace. You don’t like to rock the boat. Nevertheless, today the Moon in your sign is at odds with Mars and Pluto! Yikes! Use your smooth, diplomatic skills to avoid arguments with loved ones. Stay Teflon as only you can.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your focus on home and family continues; nevertheless, today something going on behind the scenes might cause you to do a slow burn. Not good! On the other hand, if you give voice to your displeasure, a full-on argument is not the solution either. Let your own patience help you through this day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Note: Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment. One of the classic times this occurs is Valentine’s Day. Nobody can read anybody else’s mind. State clearly what your hopes are. And cut others some slack.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Difficulties with parents, bosses and family members might take place today because everyone has to jump in the ring. Avoid these arguments because they will be public and you might end up with egg on your face. (Ketchup helps.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) People are ready to fight today. No question. Since patience is the antidote to anger, patience is your best recourse and your best ally. After all, who wants a big kerfuffle on Valentine’s Day? Just remember we are all frail mortals hoping for true love. Sigh.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Squabbles about money, cash flow, earnings or possessions — anything that you own — are likely today. Perhaps you’re unhappy with your gift? Maybe you didn’t get a gift? You are a romantic with high expectations. Ask yourself: When the annals of history are written, how important is this?