Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Feb. 15, 2017

Moon Alert Until 7:45 p.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Someone might surprise you today with some good news. Or possibly, you are surprised by the encounter? Today is full of all kinds of unexpected interactions with others so stay on your toes. Be ready to go with the flow because it’s a constantly changing landscape.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a positive day at work. People are supportive. An unexpected opportunity for work-related travel might occur. Someone might visit you on the job or you might visit them. Last-minute dealings with other countries and cultures are likely.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Accept invitations to social occasions because something you least expect might come your way today. It might be an invitation to lunch, a fun meeting or a sports event. Likewise, surprises related to romance or something to do with children might occur.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You might hear surprising news through a female family member today. You might also have big ideas that lead to ways to improve your real estate situation or your home, which is something that you can really do this year.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your daily routine will change today, perhaps due to good news. Something exciting is taking place. Someone might suggest something that turns out to be an exciting possibility for you. Stay flexible so that you can respond quickly. Things look promising!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Keep an eye on your money and cash flow today because this is where you might have surprises. In most cases, this is a good day to do business. It’s good for commerce. However, something unexpected will catch you off guard. Be ready for this.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is an upbeat, exciting day! Something unusual or unexpected that really pleases you might occur. It’s over-the-top. But sometimes even surprises are unnerving, aren’t they? For starters, you lose control over your day. You might make plans and then find you are swept away by something. (Whaaaat?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a restless day for you. Unusual ideas as well as hidden provocations are things that you have to deal with, whether others are aware of this or not. But you know. Don’t be overwhelmed by so many things on your plate. Today something might give you hopeful news.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) An argument with a friend or a member of a group might happen today. And yet, this is also a day where you might hear good news from someone. It’s a mixed bag. The tension you feel with kids or romantic partners will be over by the end of the day. (It’s always darkest before it gets pitch black.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) A boss or parent might throw you a curveball today because something unexpected will occur. Nevertheless, you will feel optimistic. Perhaps whatever occurs is a pleasant surprise? Ultimately, you will feel more solid about your future today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) There are some accident-prone influences today, so pay attention to everything you say and do. “Keep calm and carry on.” Later in the day, someone older might give you good advice regarding travel or further education or something to do with publishing and the media. It never hurts to listen.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A few speed bumps might happen this morning concerning taxes, debt and shared property. But you might also hear some good news. You might benefit in some way from the wealth and resources of others. Later, you might do some financial planning. Ka-ching!