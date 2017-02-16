Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Your ability to influence friends or groups is tops today because you have lots of mental energy! Because you have focus and enthusiasm, others will be ready to jump on board whatever you suggest. (Good to know you have this ability today.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Discussions with bosses, parents and people in authority will be lively and productive. You are energetic and, of course, enthusiasm is contagious. Furthermore, whatever you suggest has gravitas. This is why people will listen to you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a great day to study because you are mentally alert and energetic. You can write or finish an important paper or a book. You can also enter into lively discussions about politics, religion and race. You’re fascinating and you’re on the ball!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you need to settle disputes about taxes, debt, insurance, inheritances or shared property, you will be a force to contend with today because you have strong opinions and you’re not afraid to express them. Get as much done as possible.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you are keen to convince somebody of something. However, you might also attract someone to you who is trying to do the same thing. You don’t have to end up in an argument, but the conversation will be lively. It’s good to have an opinion about things.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a great day for mental work at your job because you won’t overlook details. More than that, you will convince co-workers to go along with what you want to do. Sit down with others and discuss problems because you and others are solution-oriented today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Your creative ideas are flowing today! This is a successful day for those who work with children or the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. Even those involved in sports are keen to see better ways of doing things!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Discussions about home repairs or tackling family projects will be lively today. Everyone wants to jump in with their own two cents. This doesn’t have to be an intervention; it’s just a family confab that will hopefully get things done. Who has the talking stick?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This will be a busy day for you, so make a To Do list to help you organize your errands and tasks. It’s a strong day for those of you who write, sell, market, teach or act because you have lots of mental energy and you are enthusiastic about something. Let your enthusiasm carry you forth!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Moneymaking ideas! Today you have them. You might want to discuss them with others or just mull them over to yourself. The main thing is that you are mentally alert and thinking about cash flow, your earnings and your assets in general. This is a good thing because information is power.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is an extremely busy day for you, which is why you were working hard to push forward any project that is on your plate. You might take a project over or decide to direct the efforts of others. Very likely, you will have to convince somebody of something today. Yada, yada, yada.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Research into anything will go well today because you have the mental energy to keep on looking for something until you find it. You are interested, focused and curious. Your mental endurance will carry you through until you are successful.