Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Feb. 18, 2017

Moon Alert Avoid shopping or big decisions before 1 p.m. Chicago time. After that the Moon moves from Scorpio into Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) For the next four weeks, you have a wonderful opportunity to lie low and make plans for your new personal year which will begin with your birthday. Set goals with deadlines. (Defining your goal is half the battle.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You can expect increased schmoozing with others during the next four weeks. Many of you will also be more involved with groups, clubs and associations. Make note that these interactions will actually benefit you; therefore, be friendly!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) In the next four weeks, the Sun will be at the top of your chart acting like a flattering spotlight on you. That means this is the time to make your pitch to the boss or ask for permission or approval for anything you want. You have the advantage!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Grab every chance to travel and explore the world in the next four weeks. If you cannot travel, be a tourist in your own city. Look for ways to get further education and training. Do whatever you can to make your life more exciting!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The next four weeks will be more passionate than usual. In addition to sexual passion, you will also feel passionate about financial matters and anything to do with shared property and inheritances. Nothing is minor. Everything matters.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) The Sun will be opposite your sign for the next four weeks, which means you will feel less energy, which means you will need more sleep. Just accept this and respect your need for rest. Observe your style of relating to partners and close friends.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re eager to pull your act together so that you can take it on the road. This is why you want to be efficient, effective and productive in everything that you do in the next four weeks. Do what you can to get better organized. Clean up the place.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Romance, vacations, playful diversions, sports and fun with children will be excellent choices for you in the next four weeks. Basically, you want time off for good behavior. You want to enjoy some fun in the Sun. This is also a creative time for many of you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Starting today, your attention will turn to home, family and your domestic world. This will be your strong focus for the next four weeks. It might include dealing with a parent, for some of you. Grab every opportunity to cocoon at home and enjoy your privacy among familiar surroundings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You’re on the go for the next four weeks as you juggle short trips, errands, visits and discussions with others with increased reading and writing. Yes, a busy agenda! You will also have a strong desire to enlighten someone about something. “Now hear this.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Money and cash flow will be on your mind in the next four weeks. This could be a job-related situation, or you might be pondering a major expenditure. Use this same window of time to take care of your possessions. This way you will feel you are more in control of your scene.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Once a year, the Sun is in your sign for four weeks. It’s that time again, starting today. This is a wonderful boon to you because it will energize you and give you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It will attract favorable situations and people to you as well.