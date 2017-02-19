Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Feb. 19, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is a playful, easygoing day. However, you are a bit restless because you want some stimulation or adventure. By all means, travel if you can so that you can enjoy a change of scenery. Do something different to change your daily routine. Some of you might get a crush on someone who is “different.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a good day to discuss shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt and anything that you own jointly with others because whatever happens will likely end up in your favor. This is also a sexy, romantic day for lovers. Woo, woo!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Relations with partners and close friends are warm and friendly today, which is why you will enjoy interaction with others. Get out and socialize. Even your relations with members of the general public will be positive. However, midday there could be confusion with bosses and parents. Make sure you know what they want.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relations with co-workers are pleasant today. This is also a nice day to get better organized. Deal with hygiene issues and shop for all those little things you need to keep going day by day. A boss, parent or someone in a position of power will be particularly friendly.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a playful, romantic day. It’s a great day for a fun brunch, a date or any social occasion. Sports events, the arts and fun activities with children will appeal. You might be disappointed about the financial support (or lack of it) from another source.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a pleasant day to relax at home. Have a second cup of coffee and read the newspaper. Enjoy chilling out with friends or relatives or just bask in your own company. Welcome an opportunity to cocoon at home. A conversation with a female relative could be significant.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You will enjoy schmoozing with others today because you feel warm and friendly to everyone. This is a good day for all kinds of communications, including sales, writing, teaching and acting. Relations are siblings and neighbors will be warm.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Trust your moneymaking ideas today because they are viable and profitable. Likewise, if shopping, you will enjoy buying beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Nevertheless, midday there might be some confusion about financial matters. Be careful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you more emotional than usual. But it can also attract good luck to you. Enjoy today because it is creative and playful for you. The only downside is some kind of confusion at home or with a family member. (Perhaps a disappointment.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will enjoy working behind the scenes or playing it low-key today. In fact, you will like to cocoon or hide if you can. Although this is a laid-back day, some kind of confusion midday will arise in your communications with others. To be on the safe side, assume nothing. Double check your facts.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Relations with friends and members of groups will be warm and friendly today. In particular, you will enjoy a connection with a female friend or acquaintance. Be careful about some kind of financial confusion or assumption midday. Check your facts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Relations with bosses and parents are positive and very friendly today. Someone might help you. Nevertheless, there is a chance of disappointment or some kind of confusion midday, so be extra clear in all your communications with others.