Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Feb. 21, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Others are enthused by your excitement about an idea because today you are thinking big! Younger people will listen to you, especially in a group. This gives you an advantage.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is the perfect day to put forth your ideas to bosses and VIPs, especially about making plans for the future. It’s an excellent day for business and commercial activity. Quite likely, whatever you have in mind will entail business travel.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You couldn’t pick a better day to make travel plans for the future because you are enthusiastic and willing to entertain big ideas. New information is exciting because it broadens your scope and understanding of something. This is an excellent day to study and discuss law, philosophy and religion.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you have been thinking about getting a loan or a mortgage, today is the day to act. Anything to do with shared property, taxes, debt, inheritances and loans will go well today because you are full of positive ideas. Nevertheless, listen to what others have to say.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel plans look promising! You will love to travel for pleasure. Today is a great day to exchange big ideas, especially related to travel and foreign countries, with partners and close friends. Enthusiasm is contagious!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You can get a lot done at work today because you are riding high with your hopes to achieve something. It’s a good day for business and commerce. It’s a great day to sign deals or conclude negotiations. It’s also a good day to buy and sell. In disputes about shared property, you have the edge.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Although you are in work mode and you want to get better organized, today you are full of fun-filled ideas related to vacations, sports, social excursions and playful activities with children. This is a great day to socialize. Quite likely, your social plans will involve travel.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are busy on several fronts. You’re happy to work hard but you are also in play mode looking for ways to entertain and be entertained. This is a good day to discuss home repairs. In fact, family discussions will focus on big ideas for the future that can expand your world.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Home and family are your primary focus now; nevertheless, you have plans to play and explore vacations and social outings. Today is the perfect day to make plans for the future. It’s also a good day to sign contracts or conclude a deal. New information about something excites you. “Eureka!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) The Moon is in your sign today, which gives you an edge over others, although it does make you more emotional than usual. You might be excited about moneymaking plans for the future that involve travel or foreign countries. Believe in yourself because your ideas are doable.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today Mercury in your sign, dancing with lucky Jupiter. This sharpens your mind and makes you see all kinds of possibilities to any situation. It’s easy to think big and believe in what you can achieve. New information and new ideas will excite you because they broaden your scope about something.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You are strong with the Sun in your sign. You are keen to make money because both Mars and Venus are in your money sector. Ideas from behind the scenes will work beautifully for you in the future. Expect a miracle!