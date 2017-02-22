Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Feb. 22, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business until 9:15 p.m. Chicago time. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be careful about conflicts with others, especially authority figures. For starters, people notice you today. Furthermore, you are pumped with aggression because your ruler Mars is in your sign. If you push too hard today, you will create opposition against you. Definitely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Tread carefully in all your dealings with others, especially matters that are taking place behind the scenes. Be diplomatic dealing with foreign countries and other cultures. You might inadvertently stir up a hornet’s nest, and then be stuck having to deal with it. Yikes!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be careful dealing with the energy of a group today. If you are too forceful, they might mutiny. (Oh yes.) Fortunately, you look good to others, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Test the water slowly and don’t come on like gangbusters. See which way the wind is blowing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Because your ambition is aroused now and you are determined to achieve something, you might be too aggressive or obstinate. Sometimes this kind of aggression works, but not today. A grab for power could backfire. Make sure you know what you’re doing.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Take care of loose details regarding shared property, taxes and anything to do with publishing, the media, medicine and the law. If you ignore these, they will come back to bite you later. Steer clear of political, religious and racial arguments and tirades today. Save yourself!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Disputes about shared property, insurance, inheritances and debt could be deadly right now. People are intense and feel they have a lot invested in whatever they want to achieve. And likely, this includes you. This means you have to be careful how you go forward to get what you want.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are happiest when you get along with others. You don’t like friction. Therefore, be careful today because arguments with partners and close friends are likely. People have strong opinions today and they are prepared to oppose each other. (Who wants a face/palm moment? Not you.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Avoid a head-on collision with someone at work today. You are more powerful than you know, which means you are also more intimidating. (“Who me?” “Yes, you.”) Even though you are ambitious about making improvements, is it worth arousing opposition to you? Think about it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Romance might be a bit rocky today. Sports-related arguments are also classic right now. However, please note: Parents must be patient with their kids today to avoid hissy fits and meltdowns. Be kind and understanding — not demanding. At least, for today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do whatever you can to avoid domestic squabbles today because they are waiting in the wings like a malevolent energy. (The problem is that an argument today could become vicious and ruthless.) Therefore, practice patience because patience is the antidote to anger. Be a cool Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You have idealistic ideas and you think globally. Today you might be tempted to go overboard convincing others to agree with you. This is not wise. Don’t do it. Mars is at odds with Pluto, which means arguments today will be nasty. In five years, will any of this matter?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Disputes about money, cash flow, possessions or something that you own might get out of hand today. Do not throw your weight around. Your aggression will be quickly matched by others, which might surprise you — and even dismay you. Easy does it.