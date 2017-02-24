Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Feb. 24, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You will enjoy schmoozing with friends and groups today; a conversation with a female acquaintance might be significant. This is a particularly good day to ponder future goals and share your ideas with others. (Their feedback might help.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Personal details about your private life are public today. (Like, what’s with that?) Fortunately, your PR is favorable. Everyone loves you. Make the most of this fleeting popularity and ask for a chance to do what you want.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You will love to travel for pleasure today because you want a bit of adventure and something new and different in your world! You need excitement and a chance to learn something stimulating and fascinating. Travel if you can. Enjoy profound discussions with smart people. Ideas?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Negotiations with others and discussions about inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt will go well today. In fact, you can come out smelling like a rose — laughing all the way to the bank. Ask for a loan or mortgage. Ask for a favor or someone to repay you if they owe you money. You have the edge!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a lovely day to schmooze with close friends, partners and members of the general public. In particular, you will love to discuss future travel plans. People from other cultures and different countries will especially appeal. Enjoy your day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Relations with co-workers are excellent today, which is why you will enjoy your job and, at the same time, be productive. You will be happy with any effort you make to improve your health. You also will enjoy interactions with pets. It’s a pleasant day!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Get out and party because this is a fun-filled day! Enjoy the arts, musical performances, the theater, sports events and playful times with children. This is a great day for a date or any kind of romantic tete-a-tete. Both romance and friendships will flourish! Kiss, kiss, hug, hug.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a good day to think about how to redecorate your home or improve its appearance. Some of you will also benefit from real estate negotiations or discussions. Family relationships are warm and supportive. Perfect day for a fun lunch.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Don’t hesitate to socialize with others today because your ability to sell, market, teach, act and communicate is tops! It’s good to know this because timing is everything. If you want something, you should choose a time that favors you to act — and yes, today is that day!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Business and commerce are favored today. This is a good day to discuss financial negotiations. It’s also a good day to invest in art or to buy something that makes you or a loved one look more attractive. Likewise, you might want to buy something beautiful for your home.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today the Moon is in your sign dancing with fair Venus, which makes you mellow and happy to relate to everyone. You feel charming, diplomatic and particularly interested in the arts because your appreciation of beauty is heightened.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) With the Sun in your sign, you are the center of attention. You easily attract others to you, which is why you might want to lie low today and enjoy some peace and quiet — at least for a little while. Try to catch your breath and do something to replenish and restore yourself for the future.