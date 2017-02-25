Moon Alert Avoid shopping or major decisions from noon until 6:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the Moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You are pulled in two directions because, in one way, you want to be private and work alone or behind the scenes. In fact, the next several weeks will be great for research and study. Nevertheless, Venus and Mars make you sociable and eager to strut your stuff!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a great day to make an excellent impression on bosses, parents, VIPs and members of the general public. You might be more involved with younger people in the next few weeks because you have something to say.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Do something different today to satisfy your urge for a change of scenery and a chance to learn something new. Work-related travel will occur for some. The next few weeks are a good time to talk to bosses, parents and VIPs because they will listen to your ideas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) This is the day to get your ducks in a row about shared property, loans, mortgages and anything that might impact your home and real estate situation. Nevertheless, some of you want to make travel plans while making plans for school and future training.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Be accommodating with others today because the Moon is opposite your sign. (This happens for two days every month.) Many of you will juggle ideas for the next three weeks about shared property, loans, mortgages and how you can work with the wealth and resources of others.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a productive day at work because it’s easy to get along with others. You are also in a practical frame of mind, which promotes good results for your efforts. You will be quite chatty with others for the next three weeks.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You’re in the mood to play and have fun today. Make a date with a friend for lunch, brunch or an evening of laughter and good times. In the next three weeks, you will be full of good ideas about how to get things done at work.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Devote some time to your home today or a discussion with a family member, especially a female relative. These discussions will be positive and expansive. But they won’t be pie-in-the-sky because you are also in a practical frame of mind as well. Clever you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Because you are in a pleasant, easygoing frame of mind today, it’s easy to get along with others. In particular, you want to promote peace and harmony at home. This is also a good day for business and financial negotiations, possibly because you have home repairs in mind for the next month.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Cash flow, earnings and your possessions are on your mind today. You feel more on top of your scene and more hopeful about what you can swing in the future. The month ahead will be full of short trips and discussions with everyone, especially siblings, neighbors and relatives. Yada, yada, yada.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is a lovely, upbeat day for you! Discussions about future travel will appeal. You might also want to discuss business and financial arrangements that will promote home improvements. Many of you will dream up some excellent moneymaking ideas in the next month.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today Mercury enters your sign, where it will stay for the next three weeks. This makes you eager to communicate to others and enlighten people about your ideas. Nevertheless, today you might choose to play it low key and hide behind the scenes.