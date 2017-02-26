Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an unpredictable day because your ruler Mars is lined up with wild, wacky Uranus. This means you will be impulsive. Your energy is shooting off in all directions. If you are aware of this, you can wisely monitor your behavior. Good luck. Think before you speak or act.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might feel unsettled today because something going on behind the scenes is uncontrollable or unreliable. It’s as if you don’t know which way to jump or quite what to do. When we don’t know what to do, it’s always best to do nothing. Right? Easy does it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your energy with others is pretty strong today. You might be bossy in a group situation, even if you don’t intend to be. You might also attract someone to you who acts the same way. Any kind of group activity will probably yield a few surprises. Be prepared.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Relations with bosses and parents are unusual today. You might demand your way or they might do the same thing. People are under a sporadic, impulsive energy today, which is why they are unpredictable. You will especially notice this when dealing with parents and bosses.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel plans might be interrupted today because schedules are canceled or delayed. Allow extra time in your travel plans to accommodate for this. Be careful because this is also an accident-prone influence. Easy does it. Do not be hasty. Be prepared.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Surprise news related to shared property, inheritances, debt or taxes might catch you off guard today. Make sure you’re in the loop. Check your bank account. A discussion about these matters might be excitable and testy because somebody is opinionated. This calls for patience and dark chocolate.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You like your dealings with others to be smooth and harmonious. Unfortunately, this might not be the case today because both Mars and Uranus are lined up opposite your sign. Expect surprises from others. If so, do not overreact. Be patient and demonstrate grace under pressure.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your work routine is unpredictable today. Whatever you have planned will meet with surprises and glitches. Don’t overreact by trying to maintain control and being bossy. No way. Instead, take a step backward and give the situation some space so that you can see the most skillful way to respond.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Social occasions might suddenly arise or they might suddenly be canceled. Lots of surprises are in store for you today, especially with parties, sports events, romantic meetings and playful activities with children. Stay light on your toes so that you can deal with the unexpected.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Your home routine will be interrupted today. Stock the fridge. An impromptu gathering might end up at your place. Alternatively, small appliances might break down or minor breakages could occur because today is full of surprises and impulsive energy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) This is an accident-prone day for your sign, so be careful. Give yourself wiggle room so that you can cope with the unexpected. When speaking to others, take a moment and think before you speak because you might just blurt something out and later regret it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Guard your money today. You might find money; you might lose money. Likewise, something that you own might be lost or broken or stolen. Possibly, someone will give you something. Yay! Keep your eyes open today and protect what you own.