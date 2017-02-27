Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Feb. 27, 2017

Moon Alert From 5 p.m. to 10:55 p.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping or important decisions. After that, the Moon moves from Pisces into Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You begin this week with enthusiasm and energy, which is why you might blow the hair back over other people’s ears. Enthusiasm is a wonderful thing and it is contagious, but too much of a good thing is too much! Ya think? Avoid spontaneous decisions late in the day.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are popular! This week you enjoy sharing ideas with younger people. This is also a good time to ponder your future goals. However, today something behind the scenes makes you restless. You cannot ignore it. Just deal with it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) The Sun is still high in your chart, casting a flattering light on you, which is why you look so good to bosses and parents. (Yay me!) Don’t let this go to your head, especially today, when you’re tempted to really throw your weight around, especially with a friend or a group. Don’t be excessive!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Despite your yen for a change of scenery, you are also personally ambitious today. This is why you will not hold back, especially dealing with bosses, parents and VIPs. Hey, be reasonable. Don’t go overboard. (You know who you are.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Avoid disputes about controversial subjects like politics, religion and race today. Even though you are convinced about something, and on your own personal mission, stop trying to get others to agree with you. Instead, focus on broadening your own ideas and learning more.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might meet someone today who challenges your views about shared property, inheritances, taxes, debt or insurance. This could be a dustup! Do not be so entrenched in your own POV that you cannot hear the other side. Be open.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You have tension with friends or enemies this week. You don’t like this because you like harmony. This kind of tension is distressing. Solution: Just please yourself because that way, you will still keep most people happy anyway. After all, you count, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are gung-ho to get things done at work today, and believe me, you will succeed! Nothing will stop your enthusiasm. Fortunately, Venus will soften your relations with co-workers, which means everyone is happy and willing to follow your dictates. “Hut, two, three, four!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is a fabulous day for those of you involved in sports, especially competitive events, because you will be relentless in your desire for victory. Nevertheless, in general, this is a fun-filled, active day for Sagittarians because you want to amuse yourself and do exactly as you please. And why not? (Romance is hot!)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) For some reason, there is increased chaos and activity on the home front. This could be due to renovations, visiting guests, residential moves — something. Today in particular, that activity will be in your face. What to do? Deal with this with patience and grace.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You are super powerful in all your communications with others today, which is why this is a great day for those who sell, market, teach, act or write. You are convincing, instructive and purposeful in everything that you say! (Wow! Where do I sign?)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will work hard to conclude financial deals today or earn money because you are ambitious to do so. In fact, this is a good week to boost your earnings. Some of you are spending big as well, while others might argue about possessions.