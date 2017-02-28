Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Feb. 28, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is an excellent day for Aries! The Moon is in Aries lined up with Venus in Aries as well. This means that everyone finds you to be pleasant, diplomatic and sociable. Kiss, kiss, hug, hug. Perfect day for a fun party or get-together! It’s also a good day to shop for wardrobe items.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) This is a popular time and will continue to be popular for the next few weeks. However, today you need to hide and catch your breath. Find some solitude in beautiful surroundings if you can, preferably with great room service bringing delicious food and drink. One can dream, can’t one?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) This is a warm day for friendships with others. Enjoy the company of others, especially creative people and female acquaintances. This is also a good day to interact with groups, classes and conferences. In particular, you will enjoy appreciating the beauty of something with someone.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) People notice you today, especially bosses, parents and VIPs. Someone might want your creative input or advice about something. In fact, an important discussion about how to make something look more attractive — a room, a page, a person (anything) — might take place today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will adore traveling for pleasure today because your appreciation of beauty is heightened. You will love to see parks and beautiful buildings. You will enjoy seeing different cultures as well as the arts and crafts of other countries. Publishing, the media, medicine and the law are favored.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You can benefit from the wealth and resources of others today, which is why this is a good day to discuss how to share or divide something. A discussion about an inheritance or how to deal with a partnership will be profitable for you. (It’s also a romantic day.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Relations with close friends and partners are warm and friendly today. This is a good day for romance; it is an equally good day to discuss professional associations because people will be cooperative and supportive to you. What’s not to like?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Things will go well at work today because people are supportive and easy to get along with. This is a good day for a discussion about how to make your workplace look more attractive or how to make a product more appealing. Expect praise from others and possibly a raise.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) This is definitely a party day for you! Take a long lunch. Leave work early. Meet friends and enjoy good times. This is a great day to share fun at a sports event or playful activities with children. Romance will be cozy and sexy!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Real estate negotiations are favored today. This is also a wonderful day to entertain at home and enjoy family get-togethers. You will love to do something to redecorate your digs or make your home look more attractive. It’s a win-win day!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You can make money with your words today, which is good news for those of you in sales, writing, teaching and acting. However, even your daily contacts with siblings, neighbors and relatives will be warm, friendly and reassuring. Enjoy your day!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Business and commerce are favored today. Look for ways to make more money or boost your income. If shopping today, you will be enamored of beautiful things for yourself and loved ones because your appreciation of beauty is heightened.