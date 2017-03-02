Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Feb. 3, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today fair Venus moves into Aries to stay for the next eight weeks. This brings you a lovely benefit! It makes you charming and diplomatic, thereby improving all your relationships. The next two months are also a fabulous time to buy wardrobe goodies. Yay!

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Secret love affairs will take place for some in the next two months. (You ripe, juicy peach.) Yes, you are the most tactile, sensuous sign of the zodiac. However, the next two months might also be a time when you have to help others in a selfless way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) In the next two months, all your relations with others will improve in a lovely way. Friendships will be more friendly and warm. Groups will be more supportive, and your success in dealing with groups will please you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Lucky you! For the next eight weeks, Venus will sit at the top of your chart, making you look great to others, especially authority figures — bosses, parents and VIPs. Others will ask for your input on things, especially design, layout and redecorating.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Travel for pleasure beckons in the next two months. If you can blow town in February or March, by all means do so! You need a change of scenery, and you will appreciate beautiful places plus the art of other cultures. Romance with someone different might begin. (Be still my beating heart.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Things are looking up for you for sure because for the next two months, gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way. Some of you will benefit indirectly because your partner gets richer. Meanwhile, intimate relations will be passionate and cozy. Oh my. Lucky you!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Once or twice a year, Venus is opposite your sign for three weeks. But now it will sit opposite your sign for two months, and then again for five weeks starting in May. This is great news for your relationships with others because Venus makes everything smooth and charming.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your chances of getting a raise or praise from co-workers and bosses in the next two months are excellent. People will be so cooperative at work that some of you will begin new friendships and possibly even a work-related romance. Lookin’ swell!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Romance will blossom for many of you in the next two months. In fact, many lovely social occasions will bless you. Accept all the patience to party. Enjoy the company of others, especially children. Attend sports events, the theater, the arts and musical performances. It’s fun city for Sagittarius!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) In the next two months, you will enjoy redecorating your home or doing anything to make where you live look attractive. You might also explore real estate deals or ways to enhance the value of your home. The next two months are the perfect time for entertaining at home as well.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) In a curious way, you will discover just how much love there is in your daily world in the next two months. (It will surprise you.) Plus, you will also appreciate how much beauty there is in your daily surroundings. (Like, what’s with that?) It is all to your benefit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Many of you will have opportunities to boost your earnings in the next two months, so keep your eyes open! Let’s hope this happens because you will spend money on beautiful things for yourself and loved ones. Ka-ching!