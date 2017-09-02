Moon Alert After 4 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might meet someone unusual today or somebody might surprise you. Perhaps someone in a group will have an unusual suggestion to do something bold and proactive, because people are enthusiastic today.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You might be thrust into the limelight today because bosses, parents and VIPs are suddenly impressed. This could be because you have a clever, original idea, or perhaps you have done something unusual? In turn, you might be surprised by a boss or a parent. It’s not a boring day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Travel plans will suddenly change today. You might unexpectedly have to take a trip, or a scheduled trip might be canceled or delayed. Likewise, you might meet a real character who is unusual or from a different culture. Unexpected avenues in publishing, the media, medicine and the law might open up.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) New opportunities might present themselves to you today that allow you to benefit from shared property, inheritances or anything to do with taxes, debts or loans. Because this is such a favorable year for real estate for you, perhaps you’ll hear good news regarding a mortgage?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A partner or a friend might surprise you with an unusual suggestion today. Or possibly, you will encounter someone who is unusual. Either way, your exchanges with others are stimulating and exciting. Do get out of bed and be ready for anything fresh and different.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Something new and high-tech will impact your work today. Perhaps the introduction of new equipment? Surprising news about a staff member might occur. This can also apply to a pet, by the way. (Or something health-related.) Whatever happens might liberate you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A surprise invitation to a social event might be thrilling today. Sports events might also have unexpected plays or results. A surprise flirtation might catch you off guard. Parents should be vigilant about their kids because nothing is predictable today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Something on the home front will surprise you today, and it might be connected to a parent. Whatever the case, whatever happens at home or within your family might make things ultimately freer for you. Some of you might buy something high-tech for your home.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You feel intellectually bright and stimulated today, which is why you are full of new ideas that are original. Meanwhile, a spontaneous trip might take place because your daily routine will change today! Someone might have an impromptu suggestion that sets you off in a new direction.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a good day for business and commerce, in part because you have bright ideas. If an opportunity presents itself, you will have to act quickly, because this window of opportunity will be brief. Spontaneous spending is also likely. (Keep your receipts.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you will gain new insights into the world around you through activities with others. Something will happen that stimulates your curiosity and your imagination. In turn, this will make you want to introduce changes in your environment, especially changes for the better. “Let’s shape things up!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This might be a restless day for you. You are imaginative and excited about things, which means you need a lot of room for action. If you don’t have this opportunity to express your ideas, you will be frustrated. Maybe you can be the power behind the throne?