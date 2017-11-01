Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 11, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19) People definitely notice you today. (And you are pleased and confident as you enjoy this attention. “Look Ma, no hands!”) Just don’t let it go to your head because you might lose all the points that you just gained. Rest assured that you look marvelous to everyone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You’re keen as mustard to travel somewhere — anywhere. You need a day pass to get outta town. This same influence could energize your approach to going back to school or getting further education. Whatever the situation, you are turned on by life! Ole!

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today you are motivated to be a better person. To put it another way, you want to be the best that you can be, which is a supreme goal for anyone. Meanwhile, if you have to share something with someone, you will be happy and pleased with the results.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) You have a strong focus on a friend or partner today. Your discussions will be important, but they will also be upbeat and friendly. The truth is, if you observe your style of relating to others today, you can learn a lot about yourself. (The more you know, the better you can be.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Today you want to be organized, productive and efficient in everything you do. Naturally, you will apply this to your job or any task that you set for yourself, but you will also apply this ambition to your health. (Yes, you’re flirting with the notion of being perfect. Fortunately, you’re almost there.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a fabulous day to flirt, play and schmooze. Grab every opportunity to enjoy musical performances, movies, sports and the entertainment world. Likewise, you will enjoy hotels, restaurants and playful activities with children. Great date day!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) More than any other sign, you are super affected by your immediate environment: smells, colors, composition, tactile impressions, the works. Today you have strong opinions about how you want things to be at home, and also how you want to relate to family members.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a busy day plus you are enthusiastic and exuberant about life. Get out there and fly your colors! Enjoy meeting siblings, neighbors and relatives. It’s a strong day for those of you who sell, market, teach, act or write for a living.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Business and commerce are favored today. “There’s money in them thar hills!” Quite likely, whatever you do will bring you a profit or a financial increase. Nevertheless, be circumspect. Something might look better than it actually is. Hmmm.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today you are full of energy and enthusiasm. This is why you will enjoy talking to others and meeting new people. You might also take over or assume responsibility for something because people are obviously deferring to you anyway. Ah yes, you’re a natural leader.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) It’s totally appropriate to indulge yourself with your need for privacy today. This is why you might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes because, after all, you can’t be all things to all people all of the time. And why should you?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a popular day for you. Rally your troops and set them marching! People will listen to you, which is why this is a strong day for those of you are in groups and organizations. However, even your friends will want your opinion about important matters.