Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 16, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19) If you are working today, you will have to practice patience and self-control because it will be easy for you to blow your top or feel critical of someone. Conversely, someone might be critical of you! Yes, “It was Monday. It was Monday all day.”

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Parents will need to be patient with their kids today. And likewise, romantic partners will have to be patient with each other because people’s nerves are frayed. In addition, people are easily critical of each other. In particular, relations with authority figures could be tense.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be patient with a parent or older family member today because arguments can break out. You might feel discouraged; and when you are discouraged, it’s hard to cut anyone some slack. Especially yourself. Patience is your best ally today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Do not fall prey to negative thinking because it’s easy to be discouraged today. Part of this feeling could lead to annoyance with others or even arguments, especially with siblings, neighbors and relatives. By the end of the week, things are much easier. (Whew.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Financial matters might be challenging today. You might be irked at someone because of the cost of something. You might also be impatient with someone because something impacts your earnings. This is not a good day to go head-to-head with authority figures. Chill out.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Today the Moon is in your sign; however, it is at odds with both fiery Mars and stern Saturn. Yikes! You can handle this by showing tolerance, patience and understanding when dealing with others. The irony is, do you have any choice? (Make your life easier.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s easy to fall into worry mode today and be overcome by negative thinking. Just remember that old saying: “Worry is like a rocking chair. It gives you something to do but gets you nowhere.” Be patient with yourself and others. And remember the power of courtesy. (Oh yeah.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) An older friend or a member of a group might make you account for yourself today. You need this like a fish needs a bicycle. Nevertheless, this is the case. Be comforted by the fact that millions of people are encountering this same challenge. You can handle it.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be polite when dealing with authority figures today because if you have an argument with someone, it could be public. There is an influence present that means personal details about your private life are out in the open — for example, an argument in an elevator. Not good.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid controversial subjects like politics, religion and race today because they will quickly disintegrate into arguments and disputes. Nobody needs this, least of all you. Keep your head down and your powder dry for your own peace of mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Disputes about money and cash flow might arise today. Similarly, disputes about your possessions or something that you own might come to a head. Ideally, postpone these discussions for later in the week. That way, you will be happier. Happy is good.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Judgmental attitudes of others will discourage you today. That’s why it feels that life is just hard. In turn, this can lead to arguments because it’s easy to be quarrelsome or get upset with someone. Do not let this ruin your day. Let’s keep this week positive.