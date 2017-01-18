Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 18, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19) In the next four weeks, you will be more popular. Enjoy schmoozing with friends, clubs, groups and associations. This window of time will be particularly good for you to share your hopes and dreams for the future with others to get their feedback.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) In the next four weeks, the Sun will be at high noon in your chart. This is the only time all year this happens and, when it occurs, it makes you look good! Therefore, use this window of time to ask for what you want from bosses, parents and VIPs because you just might get it.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Travel and chances to explore further education or training will be a strong focus for you in the next four weeks. Get out of town if you can. Talk to people from different backgrounds because you will learn more about other cultures. Take a course or decide to learn a new language.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) In many ways, you want to become a better person and you will focus on this in the next four weeks. You might start a new diet, or try for more exercise, or explore yoga or meditation. Whatever you choose to do will be an improvement. Good luck!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You will need more sleep in the next four weeks because the Sun will be as far away from you (in your chart) as it gets all year. And the Sun is your source of energy. It’s important that you respect your need for more rest so that you don’t end up being cranky with loved ones. (Or anyone!)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You will be gung-ho to work and get better organized in the next four weeks. Suddenly, you will set yourself high standards because you want to be efficient, effective and productive in everything you do. “I’m perfect! Well, almost.”

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Lucky you! The next four weeks will provide you with opportunities to enjoy vacations, romantic adventures, sports events, parties, social occasions, the arts and playful times with children. Grab every opportunity to express your own creative talents because it’s your turn to relax and just be yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Home, family and your private life will be your top focus for the next four weeks. An interaction with a parent could be significant. Grab every opportunity to cocoon at home and be comfortable among familiar surroundings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) The tempo of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks with a fast-paced schedule of short trips, errands and conversations with everyone plus increased reading, writing and studying. Busy you!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) In the next four weeks, your focus will be on money, cash flow and financial negotiations. Not only will you be concerned with your financial picture, at a deeper level, you will give more thought to your basic values in life. In other words, what really matters?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The Sun will be in your sign for the next four weeks. This happens only once a year. Consider at your turn to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. In addition, you will attract important people and favorable circumstances to you. Awriiiight!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Play it low-key for the next month because your year is coming to an end. When your birthday arrives, this will be the start of your new personal year. Start to strategize and plan what you want for your new year. Define goals with deadlines. (Deadlines are the litmus test.)