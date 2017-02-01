Moon Alert After 4 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop and do business. The Moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you are tempted to withdraw from society and be by yourself. It’s simply that you feel the need for privacy. Admittedly, relations with females might be more challenging today (regardless of your own sex).

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Contact with friends is important to you today. You feel close to a friend. You might even feel protective or concerned for them. This is also a good day to examine your goals and think about how realistic they are. And also, are they your goals?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) There is no question that for some reason, personal details about your private life are public today. Meanwhile, you are sensitive and responsive to the general mood of the public or a particular group. Perhaps this is why others are talking about you today?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Any kind of physical or mental journey will please you today because you want to break free from your daily routine. You want to be somewhere else. Preferably, you want to embrace something so that you feel you’re getting more out of life!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Whatever happens today, your reactions to people and situations around you will be more intense. No question. You will likely have a greater focus on shared property, inheritances and the wealth and resources of others. You might even feel jealous or envious. (Hey, the truth is there is no end to “better.” Give it up.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Because the Moon today is in a sign that is opposite your sign, conflicts with partners and close friends will be more emotional. In part, this is because these relationships mean more to you today. There’s more at stake. (We only get angry when something is at stake.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t be a doormat to anyone today. The martyr game doesn’t suit you. Just accept the fact that you might have to perform a service for others. Big deal. It is what it is. Privately, it will please you to do anything that improves your health or make you feel better organized. (Maybe alphabetize your vitamin bottles?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a nice way to begin your week. The placement of the Moon makes you feel playful, prankish, fun-loving and flirtatious. Relationships with females will be good. In fact, it’s a great date night. You need to be yourself today. It’s that simple.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Many of you would prefer to stay at home today and cocoon in your own private world, especially among familiar surroundings. If you can swing this, do it! A conversation with a female relative could be important. You might feel possessive about something.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Communications with others are important today in part because you want to enlighten someone about something. Because you identify with your ideas today, you’re excited about them. They seem real and appropriate. Don’t get caught up in arguments.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your attachment to your possessions is stronger than usual today. Yes, this includes cash. This is why you might feel hesitant to spend money, whereas on another day you would part with your dough. Beware feeling you have to defend yourself when you really don’t.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Today the Moon is in your sign, which makes you eager to relate to others, especially close friends. However, when the Moon is in your sign, you are a bit all over the map because you feel more emotional than usual. Try to fake being cool and objective.