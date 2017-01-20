Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 20, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you feel a powerful energy around you that feels like destiny is intervening. (Yes! The Fickle Finger of Fate!) Those of you in secret love affairs will be passionate and intense today. No question. (This is the stuff of movies.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your friendship with someone, probably someone creative or artistic, will be strong and meaningful for you today. Likewise, your interactions with clubs and groups will also be meaningful. You realize today that you actually care about someone. This person matters to you. (Good to know rather than be oblivious.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your relations with a boss or someone in a position of authority might become romantic today. A passionate love affair might begin. Or it could be a secret, private crush. Meanwhile, others will ask for your creative input and advice about something.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) A love relationship with someone who is different might begin now. If so, it will be memorable! Meanwhile, many are determined to travel for pleasure. It is no longer just a want for you, it’s a need. “I gotta get outta Dodge!”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Intimate relations are passionate today. (This is good diary fodder.) Not only will you be ardent in your relationships, you will also be obsessed about financial matters, especially anything to do with shared property or the wealth of someone else. Oh yes.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your relations with others, especially partners and close friends, will be intense and passionate today. You will see clearly how you feel about someone. Furthermore, you will surprise yourself by expressing your feelings to this person because it seems to be the thing to do.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A work-related romance will begin for some of you today. Others will be keen as mustard to make improvements to the workplace, especially to make your workplace more pleasant. As a result, you will get praise and possibly a raise. Fingers crossed!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a passionate, romantic day! And what a coincidence — you are a passionate, romantic person. Connect the dots. It’s a hot time for a date. It’s also a great time to enjoy parties, social occasions, the arts and any activity where you can kick up your heels. (“Can we have castanets?”)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You have strong feelings about what you want at home now, especially regarding redecorating projects or real-estate deals. Things are black-and-white for you. You do not want to compromise. Meanwhile, this is a great day to entertain at home. Invite the gang over! “Fresh horses and whiskey for my men!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s amazing because today you will notice how much beauty there is in your daily surroundings. (Like what’s with that?) And you also notice how much love there is in your world. People care for you and vice versa. And all of this was right under your nose. Who knew?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Be careful shopping today because you might feel obsessed about buying something. “I have to have it!” We both know this is not the ideal condition under which to spend your hard-earned money. The good news is you might suddenly see a way to boost your income. “I have to do it!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) This is a great day to buy wardrobe goodies because you will like what you see in the mirror. Meanwhile, all your relations with others will be warm, intense and affectionate. Enjoy all your dealings with partners and close friends. It’s a marvelous day!