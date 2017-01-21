Moon Alert After 7:15 p.m. Chicago time, avoid shopping or big decisions. The Moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19) This is the perfect day to deal with inheritances, taxes, debt and shared property. All parties involved will be amenable to whatever is fair and right for everyone. This is also a romantic, affectionate day for lovers. And it’s a great day to ask for a favor or money, like a loan or a mortgage.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Relations with partners and close friends will be energetic and friendly today. People want to help each other and also to benefit each other. It’s a good day to settle negotiations or initiate new negotiations including partnerships.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your relations with bosses, parents and VIPs will go well today, especially if you are at work. This is such a positive day that even your health feels better and more vigorous. It’s also a good day to deal with pets or pet-related situations. Woof!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Romance is in the air because today is the stuff of movies. Enjoy creative, social situations, the arts, musical performances, sports events and playful activities with children. Parties and casual get-togethers will be active and pleasant for everyone.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You might have excellent redecorating ideas today. Or instead, you might use this same energy to entertain at home. This is also a good day to ask for support both physical and financial for something that you want to do at home or within your family dynamic.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) This is a lovely day to relate to others, especially siblings, relatives and neighbors. People are mellow and inclined to be friendly and cooperative. There will be an increased interest in the arts and all social occasions. Enjoy your day!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) “There’s money in them thar hills!” This is an excellent day for business and commerce and all financial negotiations. It’s also a good day for important purchases, except do keep your eye on the Moon Alert to save headaches and financial losses.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) This is a strong, powerful day because the Moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with both Venus and Mars. This softens relations with others, and at the same time, it energizes them in an active, positive way. It’s a good day to go after what you want. Just ask for it and see what happens.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Although you prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today, you will feel happy and content. You are active and keen to accomplish things but you want to do it on your own terms. It’s not that you are antisocial; it’s that you simply want to be by yourself and enjoy your own company.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) This is a great day to relate to others, especially female acquaintances. Join forces with others, because if you find a common goal, you will accomplish much. You might also want to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to see if they have helpful feedback for you.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) You look mahvelous dahling. In fact, you look especially mahvelous to bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs — even the police. This is why you might get your way if you need official permission or sanction from some authority. Parents will particularly approve.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) You will adore travel or having a chance to see something different and do something adventurous today. This is great day to make travel plans or to get out of town. Any kind of study or a chance to learn something exciting will thrill you.