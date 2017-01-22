Moon Alert After 5 a.m. Chicago time, we have the “all clear” to shop or make important decisions. The Moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Shake up your daily routine and do something different because down deep, you want some action! You want adventure and a few thrills. If you can’t travel, be a tourist in your own town. Go someplace you’ve never been before.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You are the financial wizard of the zodiac. Today is a good day to discuss financial arrangements with others or anything to do with inheritances and shared property. Whatever happens, you will keep things secret and on the down low. (Hush, hush.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Because the Moon is in a sign that is 180 degrees opposite your sign, you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This simply requires a little patience, tolerance and accommodation. No biggie. In two weeks, when the Moon is in your sign, others will have to go more than halfway dealing with you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Very likely, you will use a portion of this day to get better organized. You might want to tidy up little messy areas in the kitchen or the bathroom. You might want to try to find the floor of your bedroom closet. Likewise, it’s good to get organized at work as well.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) This is a lovely, playful, flirtatious day! Enjoy parties, casual get-togethers, sports events and fun activities with children. See movies, musical performances and anything connected with the entertainment world. This is also a romantic, fun-loving day.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Because home, family and your private life are your top priority today, you will enjoy cocooning at home if you get the chance. It’s the perfect day to pour over the newspaper with a second cup of coffee. A conversation with a female family member might be important.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) This is a busy active day for you. In particular, you want to enlighten others about something. You want to talk. However, you don’t want to engage in superficial chitchat about the weather. Oh no, you want to get right down to the nitty-gritty of things: “How’s your love life?”

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Money, finances and everything that you own will be your priority today. (That’s why this is a good day to take care of what you own by repairing or cleaning it.) Ruskin said, “Every increased possession loads us with a new weariness.” So true.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You will find that, inexplicably, favorable situations and people are attracted to you today. You just have to wait for everything to come your way. In addition, you will very likely get your way if you ask for something. What can you lose by trying?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) You will prefer to work alone or behind the scenes today just because it feels better. You might still be busy, but whatever you do will be on your own terms and you will be your own boss. Ideally. You might even be involved in secrets. (I’ll never tell.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your interaction with a female friend might be important to you today. Quite likely, you will feel maternal to this person or concerned about their welfare. You might even feel jealous if they pay more attention to someone else. Oh well, it happens.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Be aware that people notice you today, especially parents, bosses and people in authority. Yes, this includes the police. Obviously, this is an opportunity for you to make a stunning impression on someone.