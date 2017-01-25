Georgia Nicols horoscopes for Jan. 25, 2017

Moon Alert We have the “all clear” today to shop and do business. The Moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You might make a convincing case when talking to bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs — anyone in a position of authority. For starters, you are noticed by them and also they are willing to listen to you. They will admire your imaginative ideas.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You will enjoy discussing lofty ideas today because you want to learn something new, especially in philosophy, religion and metaphysics. Even politics (and all its ramifications) might appeal. Whatever the case, you will take the high road.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) If you discuss inheritances or how to divide or share something, you will be sympathetic to all concerned because your idealism is aroused today and you feel warm to others, especially someone in need. Alternatively, someone might be kind and generous to you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Be accommodating to others today because the Moon is in a sign that is opposite to your sign. You won’t have difficulty doing this because you feel sympathetic to others. You will look for ways to help someone, or at least provide understanding and encouragement.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) A co-worker might need a sympathetic shoulder to cry on or someone to listen to them. Possibly, it’s the reverse and you need someone to confide in. Either way, you will be supportive and sympathetic. You will look for ways to be helpful in practical ways as well.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Because you are in touch with your muse today, this is a productive day if you are in the arts or involved in any kind of creative, imaginative project. Romance will be rewarding. You will also enjoy playful activities with children. Any social outing will delight!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A heart-to-heart talk with a female family member could be significant today. Fortunately, it is easy to be understanding. You might require sympathy from someone or you might offer it to them. You will also enjoy a chance to cocoon at home alone.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your imagination is heightened today, which is why you might see your ideas as “pictures” in your mind or spend time daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. Today you will listen to your feelings rather than your intellect. Whether or not this is a good thing, it’s up to you. (But be aware of this. )

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) In discussions about money and finances, you will be fair to all parties concerned. In fact, you might even be more than fair, which is why you must be sure that you are fair to yourself as well. You are hopeful about something in terms of future earnings.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Today the Moon is in your sign, which gives you a slight advantage over all the other signs. But it does make you go with your feelings more than your intellect. It also makes you feel sympathetic to those who are less fortunate, which is a good thing. Kindness is the most important thing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Today you might prefer to work alone or behind the scenes because you feel a bit secretive about something. Or maybe you just feel private. If you have to do research of any kind, trust your hunches because they will be more accurate than you think.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) A conversation with a female acquaintance will be significant today. You might share your hopes and dreams for the future with each other. Idealistic possibilities and sought-after goals are prominent in your mind. But then who more than you knows the power of dreams?